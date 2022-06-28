ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeNe Leakes working toward settlement in federal discrimination suit against Andy Cohen, Bravo and NBCUniversal claiming The Real Housewives of Atlanta was racist and hostile workplace

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

NeNe Leakes is working toward an out of court settlement in her federal discrimination suit against Andy Cohen, Bravo, NBCUniversal and others claiming the companies that produced The Real Housewives of Atlanta oversaw a hostile and racist workplace.

A judge in Atlanta on Wednesday gave the defendants a 45-day extension after they asked for more time to 'negotiate' in the ongoing case, Page Six reported on Tuesday, citing court documents it reviewed.

Attorneys for Cohen, 54, Bravo and NBCU said in a June 24 motion that the issues named in the suit filed by Leakes, 54, are 'subject to arbitration in New York,' per contracts the parties previously agreed to, according to the outlet.

While Leakes 'disagrees' with the prospects of using an arbiter in the case - an impartial third party that would issue a settlement in the suit - both sides remain 'in the process of negotiating this issue in an attempt to avoid the time and expense of a motion to compel arbitration,' the motion stated. (Arbitration would likely be held in New York City, where NBC Universal and Bravo have their main offices.)

Both parties 'agreed' that the 45-day timeframe was 'appropriate to complete these discussions,' leading to the judge granting the extension, according to court docs.

In the lawsuit, filed in April, Leakes, who is Black, told the court she had reported hearing racist remarks from white RHOA co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, to higher-ups with the companies - and faced professional repercussions as a result.

'NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated – if not, encouraged,' Leakes' legal team said in court docs in the suit, according to the Associated Press.

Leakes in May told TMZ that she felt she had been professionally sabotaged after complaining to higher-ups about the racist behavior she experienced.

'I’ve been blacklisted - when you haven’t worked in three years when all of a sudden you’re working and sought after, and suddenly you’re not working, it’s being blacklisted,' Leakes said. 'I was constantly being retaliated against, being blacklisted, not able to work; being silenced and so, you know it was difficult to do.'

The reality star, whose full name is Linnethia Monique Leakes, had appeared on 214 total episodes on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2008 and 2020, according to iMDb.

She was a regular on the show through the seventh season, was a part-time cast member in the show's seventh season, and returned as a regular from seasons 10 through 12. She was also seen on the spinoff I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding in 2013, which documented her nuptials to late husband Gregg Leakes.

Leakes said in court docs that Zolciak-Biermann - who was not named in the lawsuit - first made a racist remark during the show's initial season in 2008 when the cast was slated to attend a barbecue.

Zolciak-Biermann said 'words to the effect of: "I don’t want to sit around with NeNe and eat chicken,"' which 'perpetuated an offensive stereotype about African-Americans,' Leakes said.

Leakes said during the show's fifth season in 2012, Zolciak-Biermann made more 'racially offensive and stereotypical' remarks - including using the N-word in reference to her and other cast members amid a fight.

In one instance, after cast member Kandi Burruss, 46, purchased a new home, Leakes told the court, Zolciak-Biermann dubbed the neighborhood Burruss lived in a 'ghetto' and questioned if she needed a swimming pool. Leakes said in court docs that Zolciak-Biermann referred to her home as a 'roach nest' and lied in implying that Leakes was a drug user.

Leakes said in her suit that she reported the slew of racial remarks to the show's executives, who 'did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior.'

Zolciak-Biermann received more lucrative opportunities from Bravo with the 2012 spinoff Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding, which was later shortened to Don't Be Tardy. The show ran for eight seasons prior to wrapping up in 2020.

Leakes’ lawyer David deRubertis said in a statement that 'from the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives.'

Another attorney for Leakes, Joe Habachy, told the AP in an email that 'not a day goes by that NeNe doesn’t wake up with an onslaught of overwhelming emotions as a direct result of these unfortunate and avoidable occurrences.'

In the suit, Leakes said that speaking out about the racist behavior factored in her being let go from the series in 2020 prior to season 13. This occurred at a time when the organization Black Lives Matter was making headlines amid a time of social unrest following the police killing of George Floyd, and the demonstrations against racism and police brutality that ensued thereafter.

Leakes, a vocal supporter of BLM, said in the suit that execs deliberately kept her off episodes that were filmed at the time in which the topic was discussed by the cast.

'As the Black Lives Matter movement swept our nation, Mrs. Leakes - Bravo’s historically most successful Black female talent - should have been embraced by NBC, Bravo, and True,' Leakes' legal team said in the suit. 'Instead, NBC, Bravo, and True forced her out of the "house she built," denying her a regular role.'

Leakes said the companies she named in the suit were in violation of federal employment and anti-discrimination laws, requesting that damages be determined in a trial.

Leakes is one of the most prominent personalities to emerge from the Real Housewives universe, as she's been featured on other shows including Fashion Police, Dancing with the Stars and The Celebrity Apprentice. She has also been featured as an actress on shows including Glee, The New Normal and Dynasty.

