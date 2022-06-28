ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

Scientists say orca’s death off Oregon coast after becoming entangled in fishing or crabbing gear is a first

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what scientists and researchers say is a first in Oregon’s coastal waters, a killer whale appears to have died after becoming entangled in fishing or crabbing gear. The orca, believed to be a juvenile, was spotted Sunday by halibut fishermen about 25 miles west of Newport. The...

Comments / 18

chrysa downes
2d ago

such a sad story to hear. They are apart of our ecosystem and I'm sure the orca family is grieving too

Nancy Busso
2d ago

I doubt that it is the first…..just the first they’ve seen. Poor baby. Glad I’m vegan……no fish or crab for me! 🐳

