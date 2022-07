PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Zachary Caldwell was called to be a big brother five years ago, after deciding he wanted to be a role model like those he’s had in his own life. “My grandparents actually passed away and I kinda had a moment of reflecting on them as role models for me and how fortunate I was, you know? So, kind of as a way to honor them, because I don’t have kids myself, I figured I should pass that along to someone else,” he said.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO