NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Brimfield antique markets have been running for more than six decades and are continuing to evolve. Ellie and Terry Biscoe are new vendors at Brimfield through their businessBiscbro & Co. Ellie learned the art of antiquing from her mom, Terry, and used those skills to furnish her home in South Boston. Ellie shared that journey on her TikTok account, where followers encouraged her to curate her own selection of vintage items. One of Ellie’s most popular TikTok posts featured the Canal Street Antique Mall in Lawrence, Mass.

BRIMFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO