ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What is a Blue Alert?

By Sebastian Posey
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Among the various alerts from law enforcement that you may notice flashing across your cellphone screen or appearing in your social media feeds is the Blue Alert. There are currently 37 states with protocols to transmit Blue Alerts via TV, radio, cellphone, wireless device,...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Why were multiple Blue Alerts sent to Tennessee cell phones?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee residents received multiple emergency alerts on their phones on Tuesday mentioning a Blue Alert, but not providing many additional details beyond that. That left cell phone users asking asking - what even is a Blue Alert, and why were so many duplicate emergency messages sent?
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

New laws on the books beginning July 1st in TN

July 1st means that a host of new laws will take effect in Tennessee. Here is a look at some of them. Local school systems now have to post curriculum and curriculum changes at the beginning of each semester. School districts will have to practice for remote learning situations, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
alaskasnewssource.com

Father’s fight to expose ‘deadly guardrails’ comes to an end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A father’s six-year fight to expose what he calls “potentially deadly guardrails” came to an end on Tuesday in a Tennessee courtroom. Steve Eimers sued Lindsay Corporation, the manufacturer of the X-Lite guardrail, after his 17-year-old daughter, Hannah, was killed when her car slammed into an X-Lite guardrail in Tennessee in 2016.
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kentucky State Police#Wkrn#Congress#Tennessee Blue Alerts
WSMV

Hendersonville manhunt ends with suspect dead after shootout in KY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that a man wanted in Tennessee was killed by Kentucky State Police in Louisville, KY Tuesday. On Monday, Canine units with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department pursued a lead off I-65 South above Millersville. Since then the city of Millersville shared this...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following position:. The Criminal History Examiner 3 (CHE3) will be assigned to the Tennessee Open Records Information Services (TORIS) or Tennessee Applicant Processing System (TAPS). The CHE III will serve as the lead responsibilities, including but not limited to the following: provide training to new employees, ensure unit peers, vendors, and all appropriate Bureau personnel understand the standard processes and procedures of TORIS/TAPS during each business day. Review TORIS/TAPS transactions information daily. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forward the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database. Resolve conflicts concerning complex criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, or law enforcement agencies. Whether name-based or fingerprint-based, evaluate criminal history information to ensure record information complies with state and federal laws.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSMV

LIST: Burn bans across Middle Tennessee area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the region continues to dry out, several towns and counties have banned any open burning until significant rainfall arrives. Here is a list of several cities in the Middle Tennessee area that have no burn orders currently in place, which includes fireworks for some towns with the 4th of July approaching:
BRENTWOOD, TN
nowdecatur.com

Charlie Daniels’ Gravesite Vandalized

The Mt. Juliet, TN gravesite of Charlie Daniels has been vandalized. Daniels' team posted a picture of his marker on social media on Tuesday (June 27th) writing, “Thanks to someone stealing a dogwood sapling & watering bag this weekend (seriously!) & someone gluing a spouse's military ID on the marble of Charlie's marker a few months ago, MJPD will be increasing patrols near his grave & video surveillance will soon be installed.”
FOX2Now

TSA ‘alarmed’ at number of guns caught at New Jersey airport in 2022

NEWARK, N.J. (WPIX) – TSA officials are alarmed about a concerning trend at security checkpoints at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. TSA and Port Authority police officials in Newark held a briefing Wednesday to highlight their concerns about the frequency that travelers are being caught at security checkpoints carrying handguns and ammunition.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
46K+
Followers
41K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy