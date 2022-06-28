ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL disciplinary hearing for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to last 'multiple days'

By Zac Wassink
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson\ Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It was said back on June 17 that the NFL will "probably" seek to suspend Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson for at least one season regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions that still hover over his playing status.

Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing began on Tuesday, but that doesn't necessarily mean that former United States District Judge Sue L. Robinson, the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association, is close to making a ruling.

Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Watson's hearing is expected to last for "multiple days." Maske also reports that the NFL is arguing for an indefinite suspension that will cover a minimum of an entire campaign, while the union believes the 26-year-old shouldn't be banned from playing for even a single game:

Watson has repeatedly maintained his innocence and has had two grand juries decline to indict him but nevertheless could be punished for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. As Mike Florio explained for Pro Football Talk, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could increase Watson's punishment on appeal if Judge Robinson rules against the signal-caller in any way.

Many have speculated an announcement about Watson's future could be made as a Friday afternoon "news dump" ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend that, for many, extends through at least Monday night. Robinson's ruling could also come at some point next month.

