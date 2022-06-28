Suspect arrested in Southern California for Las Vegas shooting

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update on a suspect that was arrested regarding a shooting that happened in Las Vegas almost two years ago.

Police officers responded to a shooting that happened on October 5, 2020 in the 500 block of Captains Hill Road. Arriving officers said they found a male unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

PREVIOUS: Coroner identifies man killed outside Las Vegas house party

Detectives provided an update on the identity of the suspect on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Charro Kennebruew.

Kennebruew was arrested in Southern California and will be extradited to Las Vegas for open murder according to police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com .