ESPN announces 2022 ESPY Awards nominees

The 30th edition of the ESPY Awards are less than a month away and ESPN revealed the nominees who will vie for the awards on Wednesday, July 20.

Seven reigning champions were nominated for "Best Team": the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Sky, Colorado Avalanche, Georgia Bulldogs football, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Rams and Oklahoma Sooners softball.

The four nominees for "Best Male Athlete" are the Warriors' Stephen Curry, the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani and the Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid.

The "Best Female Athlete" nominees are Olympians Suni Lee and Katie Ledecky, Paralympian Oksana Masters and the Chicago Sky's Candace Parker.

Here is the full list of nominations for every category from "Best Breakthrough Athlete" to "Best WWE Moment."

Among the most surprising choices was Jorge Soler's nomination for "Best MLB Player." While Soler was the 2021 World Series MVP during his time with the Braves, he finished the 2021 regular season with a .223 batting average and he's batting .215 this season with the Miami Marlins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't nominated for "Best NFL Player," despite finishing second in MVP voting behind Rodgers. Brady was passed up in favor of Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who were nominated along with Rodgers.