ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ESPN announces 2022 ESPY Awards nominees

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnlAT_0gP1LgLj00

The 30th edition of the ESPY Awards are less than a month away and ESPN revealed the nominees who will vie for the awards on Wednesday, July 20.

Seven reigning champions were nominated for "Best Team": the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Sky, Colorado Avalanche, Georgia Bulldogs football, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Rams and Oklahoma Sooners softball.

The four nominees for "Best Male Athlete" are the Warriors' Stephen Curry, the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani and the Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid.

The "Best Female Athlete" nominees are Olympians Suni Lee and Katie Ledecky, Paralympian Oksana Masters and the Chicago Sky's Candace Parker.

Here is the full list of nominations for every category from "Best Breakthrough Athlete" to "Best WWE Moment."

Among the most surprising choices was Jorge Soler's nomination for "Best MLB Player." While Soler was the 2021 World Series MVP during his time with the Braves, he finished the 2021 regular season with a .223 batting average and he's batting .215 this season with the Miami Marlins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't nominated for "Best NFL Player," despite finishing second in MVP voting behind Rodgers. Brady was passed up in favor of Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who were nominated along with Rodgers.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Warriors star Stephen Curry to host 2022 ESPY Awards

"Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we're thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit, and his boundless talent with The ESPYS," Rob King, executive editor-at-large, ESPN Content, said in a statement, via ESPN. "Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms, or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he's a singular performer who'll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year's most compelling moments."
NBA
Yardbarker

Reason Spurs traded Dejounte Murray revealed

The San Antonio Spurs parted ways with one of the best young players in the NBA when they traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks, but they apparently knew they were either going to lose him now or lose him later. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his “The Hoop Collective”...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Bringing back Tom Clements was great call by Packers brass

The Green Bay Packers brought back an old friend in longtime offensive assistant Tom Clements to replace former QB coach Luke Getsy, who is now with the Chicago Bears. This was a really intriguing move by the Packers because Clements, who has coached football for 30 years, was Green Bay's QB coach and offensive coordinator for a little over a decade during the Mike McCarthy era (2006-2016).
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NBA Star Responds To Tom Brady's Recruitment

Tom Brady thinks NBA star Anthony Edwards is playing the wrong sport. A viral video of Edwards throwing the football is making the rounds on social media this week. After seeing the video, Brady thinks Edwards need to take a shot at playing professional football. "Ant I know the money...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

The Steelers Quietly Have A Serious Problem On Their Hands

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the 2022 NFL season with a major issue at quarterback. With their long-time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger having retired last season, the team looks to two new QBs to replace him. Those two players are former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky, and 2022 draft pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Scotty Pippen Jr. throws some shade at his dad

In response to everybody who thinks that Scottie Pippen is old and bitter these days, his son would probably say … that you are exactly right. Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of the Hall of Fame forward, threw some shade at his dad on Tuesday. Scotty, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked if he had recently played one-on-one with his father. The younger Pippen replied that it had been at least a couple of years because his dad stopped playing with him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Espy Awards#Buccaneers#The Atlanta Braves#Colorado Avalanche#Georgia Bulldogs#The Green Bay Packers#The Los Angeles Angels#The Edmonton Oilers#The Chicago Sky#Mvp#The Miami Marlins#Rams
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Fans Are Not Happy After Russell Westbrook Exercises $47.1M Player Option: "He Literally Destroys Us Before The Season Begin"

The biggest non-surprise in basketball has taken place as Russell Westbrook finally has been confirmed to be picking up his $47.1 million player option to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 season. This makes Russ the second-highest earner from their playing contract in the league behind Stephen Curry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Says Stephen Curry Showed The Ultimate Sign Of Respect By Inviting Kevin Durant To The Golden State Warriors: "Steph Opened The Door To His Home For Kevin, And Kevin Came In."

Over the last few weeks, Draymond Green has been extremely vocal about all sorts of things. Be it about shutting up his critics or addressing his time with former teammates. Green has been tackling all sorts of points during his free time. Since Green is the face of the new media, fans also love hearing Green's opinions about various things.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson comments on Freddie Freeman switching agents

Following Freddie Freeman‘s emotional return to Truist Park, he announced that he is switching agencies because he believes they mishandled his free agent negotiations. As tears ran down Freeman’s face throughout the entire weekend, it couldn’t be more clear that he was wearing the wrong uniform. Unfortunately, there’s no going back now.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: The Chicago Bulls Are Interested in Trading for John Collins

‘Tis the season, Bulls fans. With NBA free agency starting Thursday at 5:00 PM CDT, rumors are swirling all over the place. If there is one thing we have learned during Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley’s tenures leading the Chicago Bulls, it’s that they play their cards close to their chests. As a result, any time there is a possible fit for the Bulls, Chicago is linked to him. This time around, Atlanta Hawks’ forward John Collins is back in the discussion.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Reveals The Real Reason Why LeBron James Is Always Looking At Sheets: "Everything He’s Doing, He’s Strategically Doing. He’s Playing Chess. That’s Something I Got Just Watching Him With How He Moves."

LeBron James has played with many great players during his long and illustrious career in the NBA. The same was the case for the 2020 NBA Championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers squad. Although the main stars of the team were LeBron and Anthony Davis, the likes of Dwight Howard and Rajon...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman’s Former Agent Responds To Shocking Claims

Freddie Freeman shocked everybody in baseball when he fired his agent, Casey Close, earlier this week. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman is in the first year of his six-year, $162 million deal and has been a godsend for them. His power numbers are down, but he’s still hitting .308...
ATLANTA, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Matt Barnes Reveals The Toughest Players He's Ever Guarded

Matt Barnes spent over a decade in the NBA as a very valuable role player. He was very good, especially on the defensive end, and would enjoy his best years with the Clippers, before winning a title in his last year as a professional with the Golden State Warriors in 2017.
NBA
Yardbarker

3 teams that could steal Aaron Judge away from the Bronx

The New York Yankees have no intention of letting Aaron Judge join another team in free agency next off-season, but unless they’re willing to open up the checkbook, they may lose out on the star slugger. Judge is having an MVP-caliber campaign, hitting .289 with a 36.4% on-base rate and career-best .629 slugging percentage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mets add former Brave via waivers

Robertson is a utility player that never made an appearance in Atlanta. He’s proven to have a knack for getting on-base, but there’s not much else to love about his game. With so many players on their way back for the Braves, it was always unlikely he stuck around in the organization for much longer. Let’s just hope he doesn’t come back and bite Atlanta in some way with the Mets.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy