After a prolonged see-saw battle challenging its hastily terminated lease by the City of Orange, Mary’s Kitchen, the last walkup center for hundreds of the county’s street homeless, was forced to close its gates on June 10 ceasing its almost 30-year run of service to the most desperate of the county’s unhoused. An eviction battle the City of Orange thought it could wrap up in 90 days played out in federal court and on the streets of Orange for over 6 months with all the drama, and farce, of a Greek tragedy.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO