Howard County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Winneshiek by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fillmore, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fillmore; Winona The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota Northeastern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chatfield, or 14 miles north of Preston, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lanesboro around 635 PM CDT. Rushford around 645 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Saratoga, Choice, Peterson, Troy and Arendahl. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 233 and 243. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Mower, Olmsted by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota Northeastern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota Southeastern Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hayfield, or 13 miles northeast of Austin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stewartville around 630 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Oslo, Sargeant,and Hamilton. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 199 and 211. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Wabasha; Washington; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE GOODHUE HENNEPIN ISANTI OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Osage woman injured in Wabasha County crash

(ABC 6 News) - An Osage woman was injured after a two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County Tuesday. The crash happened at 11:17 a.m. on Highway 42 at milepost 8 in Elgin township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Virginia Thompson, 66 of Osage, Iowa, was headed north when she collided...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
98.1 KHAK

Scary Plane Crash In Northeast Iowa Knocks Out Power [PHOTO]

It was a scary Wednesday evening for a small plane pilot in northeast Iowa after his plane crashed between Decorah and Waukon. According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office via a Decorah News story, the crash happened Wednesday night around 8:40 pm. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office was told the plane went down by the Old Stage Road and Glenville Road intersection.
KIMT

Pilot in NE Iowa crashes plane after hitting barbed-wire fence, power line

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in northeastern Iowa responded to a plane crash Wednesday night that involved a 43-year-old pilot from Decorah. The sheriff’s office said Thomas Wandling attempted to take from his Kitfox ultralight single-passenger aircraft but clipped the barbed-wire fence which sent him into a power line.
DECORAH, IA
Q107.5

2 Vehicle Crash Leads to Grant County Man’s Death; Infant Involved

According to a report from the Grant County Sheriffs office, a rural Glen Haven man was killed in a two vehicle crash, during which his toddler was in the car on Wednesday morning (6/29). The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says, 33-year-old Nathan Williams crossed the center line on Highway 61 south of Boscobel, driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, and collided with a Freightliner semi heading in the opposite direction. Williams did not appear to be wearing a seat belt. He and his son were taken to an area hospital. The toddler was examined. Williams was later pronounced dead. The Dubuque truck driver was uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation. More details as it unfolds.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
104.5 KDAT

Body Found in Cedar River Identified by Waterloo Police

Just over two weeks ago, on Monday, June 13, authorities pulled a lifeless body from the Cedar River. Waterloo Fire Rescue began their search of the river the previous Friday night and Saturday morning after they were notified of a Hispanic man taking his shirt off and entering the river.
WATERLOO, IA
106.9 KROC

Sad News Announced by 2 Seasonal Businesses in Rochester

Mother Nature has had some good days and bad days lately in Southeast Minnesota. Unfortunately, some of those bad days included colder than normal temps, lots of rain, and we've had quite a bit of hail too. Unfortunately, the weather has been a frustration for some seasonal businesses in our area, and two just announced that they are closed for the season.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota collision injures North Iowa woman

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Mitchell County woman is hurt in a collision in southeast Minnesota. It happened around 11:17 am Tuesday on Highway 42 in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66 of Osage, IA, was northbound and Gary Lee Suess, 53 of Mazeppa, was southbound when they crashed at mile marker 8 in Elgin Township.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Grant Co. crash, sheriff’s office says

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — One person died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Nathan Williams, 33, of rural Glen Haven, was heading north on Highway 61 near Old 61 Road when he crossed the center line at a curve and hit a 2021 Freightliner semi with an empty flatbed trailer.
BOSCOBEL, WI
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

Kirk Kraft named parade Grand Marshal

(Above) Kirk Kraft, a former Clear Lake business owner and mayor, will be the Grand Marshall in the 4th of July parade to be held Monday, July 4, at 10 a.m. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy. More than 40 years ago Kirk Kraft found Clear Lake, quite by accident. Now,...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Winona County Crash Sends Teen to Hospital

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teen was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. It happened near the north end of Whitewater State Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 17-year-old boy was traveling south on Hwy. 74 when he went off the roadway and crashed in the ditch.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Passenger displayed gun in Freeborn County traffic dispute

A man displayed a gun during a traffic dispute on I-35 in Freeborn County last week, according to charges filed Friday. Antonyo Robert Ausman, 18, of Coon Rapids, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm with no serial number. According...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Early morning fire destroys three businesses in Kasson

(ABC 6 News) - The State Fire Marshall Office is looking into the cause of an overnight fire that destroyed three businesses in Kasson. The fire broke out early Tuesday morning just before two in the morning and was extinguished eight hours later. The building where the fire started is located at 701 8th St. SE in Kasson. The building did not have a fire sprinkler system, according to police.
KASSON, MN
KIMT

Northwood woman charged with lying to get thousands of dollars in state aid

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is accused of cheating the State of Iowa out of housing and food assistance. Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 45 of Northwood, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and first-degree fraudulent practice. She’s accused of lying to the Iowa Department of Human Services to receive $10,067 in aid.
NORTHWOOD, IA

