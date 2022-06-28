O’Fallon Public Works Department has big slate of projects on tap this summer

Warmer weather means a full-court press for area construction projects, and the O’Fallon Public Works Department has a multi-million dollars’ major slate of projects in the works — all contingent on weather conditions.

That also means road closures and detours.

The latest work is that beginning Tuesday, July 5, Pausch Road, between the city water tower and Flagstone Pass, will be closed to traffic to perform full depth pavement reconstruction that includes installing new storm sewer, curb and gutter and asphalt pavement. The road closure is anticipated to last six weeks, weather permitting.

Jeff Taylor, director of public works, gave an overview of ongoing and upcoming work at a recent Town Hall meeting. He presented plans for transportation work, storm sewer and drainage improvements, water main replacements, sewer work, and future plans, too.

Here is a summarized list, with information provided by Taylor.

Oak Tree Estates and Parkview Gardens Resurfacing

This is an asphalt resurfacing project that will be completed by Christ Brothers Asphalt. Construction in this area began in May with concrete curb and sidewalk repair that is being completed by KRB Excavating. The total cost of the project is roughly $1.2 million and is projected to be completed by mid-August.

Highway 50 and Old Collinsville Road Intersection Improvements

This project will add southbound and westbound right turn lanes at the intersection. The total cost of the project is roughly $600,000, with $350,000 of this project being funded by a Federal Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Grant (CMAQ).

The contractor on the project will be the Killian Corporation and the project is scheduled to begin the Tuesday after Labor Day and completed by mid-November. The intersection will remain open at all times during construction, with intermittent lane restrictions as needed.

Central Park Drive and Hartman Lane Intersection Improvements

This project will add a second southbound left turn lane at the intersection. In addition, this project will add street lighting along Hartman Lane between Highway 50 and Park Plaza Drive and along Central Park Drive between Hartman Lane and Park Plaza Drive.

Overall, $2.5 million of state ( Rebuild Illinois ) and federal (CMAQ) funds are available for the improvement associated with this project. Construction is currently planned for 2023.

Cambridge Boulevard Drainage Improvements

This project will install a new culvert under Highway 50 just east of Cambridge Boulevard/3rd Street.

Additional storm sewer improvement will be made to the Cambridge Condominium detention pond and concrete swales will be installed along the existing drainageway from Third Street south to Orchard Street.

The cost of the project is $600,000 and will be completed by Stutz Excavating . The installation of the new culvert under Highway 50 will require the complete closure of Highway 50 between South Walnut and Cambridge Boulevard/Third Street for a period of two weeks.

Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-July and a press release will be issued once the exact dates of the closure are known.

Glen Hollow Culvert Replacement

This project will install a new culvert under Glen Hollow Drive. In addition, portions of a sanitary sewer main will be replaced in conjunction with the project.

This project will be completed by Hanks Excavating and Landscaping at a cost of $500,000. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-July. Access to all properties on Glen Hollow Drive and Woodland Court will remain at all times.

A public meeting will be held with the affected residents prior to the start of construction Taylor said.

Oak Tree Estates and Parkview Gardens Watermain Replacement

This project will replace the watermains in these areas and is currently under construction. The total cost of the project is roughly $1.5 million and is being completed by Korte Luitjohan.

Taylor said the project has been under construction since March and should be completed by the end of July.

Union Hill Watermain Replacement

This project will replace an existing 16-in. transmission watermain along Union Hill Road in Fairview Heights.

In addition, a 16-in. watermain will be extend down Meckfessel Drive to Old Lincoln Trail to provide a redundant feed to the city’s water distribution system.

This project will be completed by Haier Plumbing and Heating at a cost of $1.2 million. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in the fall, he said.

South Trunk Main Replacement Phase 1

This project will replace a portion of the city’s sanitary sewer south trunk main. During the project a new 30-inch diameter sanitary sewer will be installed alongside the old sewer main.

Taylor said once the new main is installed, the old line will be abandoned in place. $2 million is budgeted in the city’s FY23 Sewer Fund to construct this project.

Plans are currently being review by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and easement acquisition has begun. The project is anticipated to begin in winter 2022.

Water Water Treatment Plant Upgrade

This project will involve the installation of sludge dewatering facility with screw presses, the conversion of an existing package plant into a digester, and the installation of filters to reduce phosphorus effluent levels at the city’s existing Water Water Treatment Plant.

The plant currently uses two sludge ponds to handle the sludge production at the plant. These ponds are cleaned out annually by land applying the sludge onto farm fields.

The plant does not currently have a phosphorus limit, but the IEPA has notified the city a limit will be added to their next permit.

Taylor said this upgrade will eliminate the need to land apply sludge by dewatering the sludge so it can be accepted in a landfill. The upgrade will also reduce the phosphorus levels in the WWTP effluent to comply with IEPA regulations.

Construction costs of the project are estimated around $15 million and will be completed by River City Construction. The city will be borrowing funds from the IEPA low-interest low program to complete this project. Construction is projected to begin in fall.

Note on Dan Witt

The late alderman Dan Witt had been chairman of the public works committee at the time of his death, April 12. Taylor had worked closely with him.

“The tragic passing of Alderman Witt was a shock to all city staff. Dan was a caring alderman and an amazing chairman of the public works committee,” he said. “I was blessed to work with Dan to improve the city through his leadership on the public works committee. He will truly be missed by all.”