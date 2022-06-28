Two downtown O’Fallon locations hope to expand offerings via liquor licenses

Two downtown businesses hope liquor licenses will enhance their operations .

Boarding House Bistro , which already has one, is requesting another for their new expanded space next-door, and Sweet Katie Bee’s hopes to add wine, beer and some cocktails to their menu — with plans to offer brunch soon if that happens.

Their requests will be acted upon at the O’Fallon City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 5.

Crystal Johnson, owner of Boarding House Bistro, is expanding into the adjacent tenant space at 218 E. State Street. She will be renovating the addition. She currently offers freshly made charcuterie boards, gift boxes, specialty gifts, a petite deli, bottle shop and bar.

She is seeking both a package and a pour liquor license for retail sales and onsite consumption in the addition. That means an approval for planned use, and that will require rezoning the property.

Boarding House Bistro opened at 212 E. State St. in 2020. The next-door place had been the location of Art Gecko Creative Studio, which has moved to expanded space at 102 S. Vine St., which is across from the O’Fallon Station.

Hours of operation will not change. Currently, the bistro is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They are closed Sundays and Mondays. Exceptions would be for holidays or coordination with downtown events.

Kathryn Hendrix of Sweet Katie Bee’s sustainable bakery-café has requested planned use approval for a pour liquor license for retail sale and onsite consumption at 131 E. First St., Suite B. It is currently zoned B-1, planned community business district.

The mother and daughter duo offer baked goods, a full coffee bar, and food that is about 95% prepared in house from scratch. Their dining room seats 30 guests, and their outside tables seat 24. They also offer take-out and catering. They schedule about 25-30 after-hour events per year, Hendrix said.

“ We would like to have wine, beer, and limited cocktails to serve with our food. We do not plan to sell as a bottle shop,” she said. “Because we have outdoor seating, we would like to offer alcohol to our outdoor patrons as well.”

If a liquor license is granted, Hendrix said they want to serve brunch from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. They may also expand regular hours.

Pictured is the exterior of Boarding House Bistro in O’Fallon. The business is requesting an additional liquor license for their new expanded space next-door. Provided

More about Sweet Katie Bee’s

Hendrix, and her daughter, Beth, have operated Sweet Katie Bee’s in O’Fallon since 2012. The popular downtown breakfast and lunch spot began at 212 E. State St., and then moved to First Street in 2019. No renovations or building expansion is planned.

Property owner Brad McMillin of Brad McMillin Realty wrote a letter granting permission for the change. He leases to Hendrix.

Hours are currently 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the business is open for private events, upon request.

Pictured is the exterior of Sweet Katie Bee’s in O’Fallon. The business hopes to add wine, beer and some cocktails to their menu — with plans to offer brunch soon if that happens. Provided

From 2-way to 4-Way Stop

The O’Fallon City Council is considering changing the intersection at Third and Cherry streets from a 2-way stop to a 4-way stop.

Reasons cited include limited sight lines, vehicles parked on the south side of the 300 block of East Third Street that obstructs the view approaching the intersection, crest of hill is 100 feet to the west, general parking and vehicle congestion because of St. Clare School, and an excess of pedestrian traffic because of St. Clare and Marie Schaefer School.

An amendment to traffic schedules ordinance will be acted upon at the council’s July 5 meeting, which is moved from Monday to Tuesday because of the Fourth of July holiday.

Picture are Sweet Katie Bee’s mother-daughter duo of Kathryn and Beth Hendrix. The business hopes to add wine, beer and some cocktails to their menu — with plans to offer brunch soon if that happens. Provided

Citizen Survey

Postcards will be mailed on Friday, July 1, for the Citizen Survey, which is conducted every two years. Mayor Herb Roach noted they have expanded the mailing to reach more residents.