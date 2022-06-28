ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado voters slightly more Republican this year

 2 days ago

Voter rolls in Colorado are still bluish, but red has been making gains this year. DJ Summers reports.

KRDO News Channel 13

A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the June primaries now in the rear view mirror, the race for Colorado's next governor heats up. Thursday, 13 investigates took a look at the amount of money being poured into both candidate's races.  So far, incumbent Governor Jared Polis has spent $1.7 million, and his Republican opponent Heidi The post A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race appeared first on KRDO.
KDVR.com

Your local primary election day wrap-up

The election results are in. So, who won Colorado's key races?. Golden preteen becomes youngest to ski all 7 continents. Denver police ramp up security ahead of Championship …. RTD offering free rides in August for air quality. 20% thunderstorms and 94 Wednesday; Thunderstorms …. Boebert puts Trump call on...
1230 ESPN

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
99.9 KEKB

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
westernslopenow.com

Tina Peters denies loss and claims fraud in the Colorado Primary

The Colorado Primary may be over, but the controversy isn’t. “We didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud,” said Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, Tina Peters the night of the Primary. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted on ten criminal counts...
PLANetizen

Lawsuit Could Open Public Access to Colorado Rivers

Ben Goldfarb reports for High Country News about a lawsuit that could change Colorado’s unique law that declares most of the state’s rivers to be non-navigable, and thus owned by adjacent property owners. “From a river-access standpoint, Colorado is among the West’s oddest states,” explains Goldfarb. “Federal law...
CBS Denver

Campaign 2022: Primary race for Colorado governor called for Heidi Ganahl

DENVER (CBS4) – Most Colorado voters chose Heidi Ganahl over Greg Lopez to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis in the November general election. Ganahl secured more than 53% of the vote. Ganahl recently sat down with CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd. She said she plans to reign in spending and – not just lower taxes – but eliminate the state income tax altogether. It comprises 68% of General Fund revenue a third of the budget. LINK: Colorado Primary Results (credit: CBS) Ganahl also plans to cut the gas tax in half, and move transportation dollars from climate projects to road projects. While she believes humans contribute to climate change, she says, “I think we’re going too far too fast on green energy policies. A lot of legislation and regulation is killing the ability of our industries to flourish and families to pay for gas.”
FOX21News.com

Do this to get your Colorado Cashback check by September

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday, June 30, 2022 is the deadline to file your Colorado state taxes to receive your expedited Colorado Cashback check – you can also apply for the Property Tax/Rent/Heat Rebate Credit with the same deadline in place. A new law signed by Governor Jared Polis...
coloradopolitics.com

Barb Kirkmeyer wins four-way GOP primary in Colorado's new 8th CD

State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer will be the Republican nominee in Colorado's new congressional district. According to final, unofficial results, the Brighton Republican had 40% of the vote in the four-way race, about 18 points ahead of Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann, with Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine and political novice Tyler Allcorn, an Army veteran, trailing. The Associated Press called the race for Kirkmeyer at 8:12 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Savannah Cavanaugh is Miss Colorado 2022

PARKER, Colo. — Savannah Cavanaugh will represent the Centennial State at this year's Miss America Competition. Cavanaugh recently took the top crown of Miss Colorado 2022 at the Miss Colorado competition at the PACE Center in Parker. As Miss Colorado 2022, Cavanaugh will have the chance to compete for...
