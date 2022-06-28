Giant Eagle will cover travel costs for employees needing access to abortions

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle is joining other companies and vowing to cover travel costs for employees that need access to abortions in different states.

This decision comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, giving individual states the power to make abortions illegal.

Channel 11 received the following statement from the company:

“At Giant Eagle, we are committed to providing our Team Members access to comprehensive healthcare, including access to reproductive care. We join other businesses by committing to reimburse expenses for covered family members to travel between states to access family planning services. We will share specific details related to this offering with our Team Members in the coming days.”

Giant Eagle has grocery stores in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland.

Ohio currently has a ban on abortions after a heartbeat has been detected, which is around the 6-week mark during pregnancy.

West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stopped performing abortions last Friday.

In Indiana, abortion is banned after 22 weeks of pregnancy with provisions for medical emergencies.

Maryland was mentioned as one of the states likely to keep abortion legal after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

