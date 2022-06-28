ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

‘Project of the Decade’ coming soon in Panama City

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OucN5_0gP1HvUE00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A long-awaited Panama City project is finally ready to take shape.

Panama City Commissioners awarded a bid at their Tuesday County Commission meeting to Royal American Construction for improvements on Cherry Street.

Some commissioners called it the ‘Project of the Decade.’

City of Callaway plans to fix Cherry Street

The estimated $6 million project will totally transform the road.

There’s going to be a new water and sewer system, more trees planted and widened sidewalks.

Officials are also going to update the lighting to LED lights for safety.

“It’s already a heavily used pedestrian road to get down to West Beach Drive,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “But now it’s going to have a path that will connect to the path on East Beach Drive and to the bigger picture of the path going around the marina and the path getting to the St. Andrews Marina and you know the whole bigger picture,”

Haligas said the greenscapes will be one of the most exciting features.

They have planned to plant greenery at the heart of Cherry Street in front of the city’s commercial corridor.

Haligas believes this project is going to increase property values for those who live nearby.

They hope to get started in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Construction starts for new skate park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach has a new skate park underway just a few miles from the existing skate park at McElvey. Local contractor and skater Earnest Watkins helped rehabilitate the park at McElvey until this new project is complete. This new, over $2 million park […]
WMBB

World Changers in need of more home improvement projects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization that has taken its efforts nationwide is gearing up for its annual, week-long community event starting on July 11. World Changers helps residents clean up the outside of their homes for free, but they are currently in need of more home improvement projects. “We are into transforming […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Luxury apartment complexes are latest trend across Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is continuing to build back better almost four years after Hurricane Michael. This also comes during a time of rising costs and inflation. “Housing in Panama city right now is just unreal,” Panama City resident John Feltrop said. But a new trend...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

4th of July around town: Visit Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 4th of July is right around the corner and we want to keep you updated with events around town. Visit Panama City Beach invites you out to the largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast. “July is the busiest season here in Panama...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Callaway, FL
Panama City, FL
Government
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Frankford Avenue controversy continues in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Controversy over a proposed apartment complex resurfaced at the Panama City Commission meeting on Tuesday morning. Residents around the north section of Frankford Avenue don’t want the project in their neighborhood. “If we would have known that there was going to be a four-story monstrosity behind us, we definitely would […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven water tank mural idea sparks controversy

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven city officials want to brighten up the scenery with a new mural on one of the water tanks off Highway 77. Workers recently repaired the tanks and primed them for painting. City officials reached out to local artists about a possible mural, and they submitted renderings showing the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panama City commissioners vote on fire assessment tax

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners might raise the controversial fire assessment tax they passed on to property owners in 2020. During Tuesday morning’s commission meeting they voted to tentatively increase both tiers of the fee. The amount that’s imposed on every land parcel in the city would go up about $8, to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Gulf Coast State College Foundation receives $160,000 in donations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast State College Foundation got quite the contribution Thursday. The college received $160,000 in donations from multiple generous sources. The first was from Innovations Federal Credit Union, which donated $10,000 toward the Gulf Coast Guarantee. The program provides an automatic $1,400 financial aid award to current Bay, Gulf, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

$25 million home sells in Miramar Beach

The City of Destin is reminding beachgoers that if you are at the beach and dig a hole, please fill it before you leave. “We want to ensure folks do not experience injuries while walking the beach (especially at night),” said Catherine Card, Public Information Manager for the city. “Also, leaving holes poses a risk to nesting sea turtles, as well as hatchlings.”
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Liberty and Jett

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Liberty and Jett, News 13’s Pet Adoption Options of the Week! These sweet kittens are available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
defuniakherald.com

County Road 280B open to the public

State and local officials came together for a ribbon cutting Wednesday, June 22, concluding a 5-year project. County Road 280B is finally open to the public, featuring a 720-foot bridge over Bruce Creek. The Project cost a total of $7.1 million, with funding from Florida Department of Transportation and the Walton County Board of Commissioners. The road serves as a connector between 280a and U.S. Hwy. 331. County Road 280B is reportedly the first road that the city of DeFuniak Springs has built in at least 40 years.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

H.M.S. Empire Mica Attack: 80 years later

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eighty years ago today, World War II came to the Panhandle’s doorstep. On June 29th, 1942, a German submarine, also known as a U-boat, sank the H.M.S. Empire Mica 20 miles off the coast of Cape San Blas. The vessel was on its way from Texas to Great Britain with […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

ECP Airport leases land to new FBO

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board members cleared the way on Wednesday for a new business. They approved a ground lease for a fixed base operator named Southern Sky Aviation. Fixed base operators typically offer fuel and maintenance to private plane owners. They also provide flying lessons and aircraft rentals. […]
LIFESTYLE
WCTV

Southern Pine Beetle outbreaks threaten forests in Wakulla & Franklin counties

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Southern Pine Beetle outbreaks across Franklin and Wakulla counties are threatening the forest land in Florida, the Florida Forest Service says. According to FFS, Southern Pine Beetles are the biggest threat to forest life and a pine tree will die within six weeks once it’s been infested. As seen in the aerial flights the service conducted, the forest landscape has dramatically changed in the span of only 10 days.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sea turtle Kite has an unusual rescue story

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A sea turtle is back in the Gulf of Mexico after spending about two months at Gulf World Marine Institute. The sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle named Kite was rescued from Russell Fields City Pier in early May. Gulf World officials said Kite wasn’t like their usual rescues. “He was […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Another Panama City Beach Spring Break rioter arrested

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police said they’ve arrested another Alabama resident responsible for the March riot along Front Beach Road. They said 18-year-old Jamicah Jarkendrion Bailey of Greenville, Ala. was part of a group that trashed the Walmart store on Front Beach Road on March 23. Police said Bailey was […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy