Two suspects have been charged following the deaths of at least 53 people in a tractor trailer in Texas. A third suspect, an American citizen believed to be the driver of the truck, is in custody while hospitalized. This person has not been charged with a crime. Authorities in San Antonio confirm the death toll has risen from 46 to at least 53. Their bodies were discovered in and around an abandoned trailer with no air conditioning on a day when temperatures soared past 100 degrees.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO