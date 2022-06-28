ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Justin Spring leaving Illinois to become Alabama assistant coach

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gr8CA_0gP1HQJp00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s gymnastics head coach Justin Spring is leaving the program to become an assistant women’s gymnastics coach at Alabama. The surprise move was announced Tuesday evening, with Illini athletic director Josh Whitman naming assistant coach Daniel Ribeiro the interim head coach for the 2022-23 seasons.

“It’s impossible to sum up my 20-year experience that I’ve had at the University of Illinois,” Spring said in a statement. “Just trying to put thoughts into words for this press release brings heavy tears to my eyes. When I made a decision to come here back in 2001, I never dreamed that I would have the opportunities and success that I have had, as well as making life-long friendships within this amazing community. I’m moving on to an exciting new opportunity but the Fighting Illini and Champaign-Urbana will always have a special place in my heart.”

Spring has spent the past 12 seasons as men’s gymnastics for the Illini, winning a national title in 2012, winning the national coach of the year. He also won four Big Ten titles and coached 11 gymnasts to NCAA event titles, racking up 79 All-Americans.

Spring won a bronze medal with Team USA in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he’s one of the most decorated Illini gymnasts in school history as a four-time NCAA champion and 13-time All-American.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini now targeting superstar 2024 quarterback

The Illinois football program is targeting one of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2024. In Bret Bielema’s first recruiting class, the Illini were able to land quarterback Donovan Leary. I believe Leary is going to be the future of the program but having depth is crucial. Many past program failures were due to a lack of depth at quarterback.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Zacharie Perrin signs with Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has a new 6’10”, 220 pound forward from France. Zacharie Perrin just signed with the team. Perrin played last season with the Antibes Sharks Club in the French Pro B league, where he was named MVP after posting 21.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He will come to Illinois […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour pitcher Blake Wolters decommits from Purdue

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour pitcher and our Wcia-3 Baseball Player of the Year, Blake Wolters, has decommitted from Purdue. The incoming senior posted on Twitter that he decommitted after receiving his test scores and talking with his family. On Twitter, Wolters went on to thank Purdue, then posted a highlight reel on his profile. Wolters […]
MAHOMET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
WCIA

Ty Rodgers on winning gold with U18 Team USA: “It’s a blessing”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ty Rodgers is officially in Champaign and working out with Illinois basketball but the Illini incoming freshman wing is still living on cloud nine after winning a gold medal with Team USA in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship earlier this month. “It’s a blessing to be able to say that I’ve played […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
cw14online.com

Illinois State the 'best situation' for Kinziger

DE PERE (WLUK) -- Since his freshman season De Pere's John Kinziger had the look of someone who would play Division I college basketball and last week it was confirmed, when he committed to Illinois State. From one team called the Redbirds to another, Kinziger had a good feeling when...
DE PERE, WI
WCIA

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman 1-on-1

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman speaks 1-on-1 with WCIA 3’s Andy Olson in this digital extra 12+ minute video, recapping the 2021-22 athletic year for the Illini and looking ahead to what’s next for the Orange and Blue.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Better or worse? Previewing Illinois' offense in 2022

Illinois finished 5-7 last year — 1 win shy of bowl eligibility in Bret Bielema’s debut season. Not bad considering the consecutive seasons of losing that proceeded him under Lovie Smith. But there were other factors at play as well. Injuries ravaged the offense, which led to inefficiency and inconsistency. The latter two issues are why Illinois changed offensive coordinators.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Spring
WCIA

French forward Zacharie Perrin commits to Illinois basketball

WCIA — Illinois basketball is once again taking recruiting international. French forward Zacharie Perrin committed to the Illini on Monday for the Class of 2022. At 6-foot-10, Perrin adds more size to the front court as the 12th scholarship player for next season. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood had said previously he would like to […]
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Wiles, Anaya win Illinois Freshmen of the Year

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Lauren Wiles and Ashton Anaya are the 2021-22 Illinois athletics freshmen of the year, the school announced on Monday. The annual award recognizes the top male and female freshmen athletes, voted on by Illini head coaches and DIA executive staff. Wiles helped Illinois softball in the circle, leading all Big Ten freshmen […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Special Olympian brings home gold

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA) –Todd Peddycoart of Monticello competed in the Special Olympics USA hosted in Orlando, Florida. Peddycoart has bowled since sixth grade. He is a member of the Piatt County Mental Heath Center’s Golden Eagles bowling team. He plays basketball as well. During his first National competition with the Special Olympics he brought home […]
MONTICELLO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Gymnastics#Illinois Men#Team Usa#All American#Nexstar Media Inc#Redi
WCIA

Lace up those running shoes for “Howl at the Moon” race

Kennekuk Road Runners 8 Hour Ultra marathon in memory of Scott Hathaway and in honor of Ultramarathon Legend Rob Apple. Limited to 350 participants. There will be NO refunds, deferrals or transfers of division. No exceptions. COURSE:. Start and Finish at the Laury Barn (Big Red Barn). The course is...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

New fitness center for U of I students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some students at u of I will have a chance to get fit when they get back to school.Fitness premier teamed up with Smile Student Apartments to put a fitness center in a lounge for people that rent from Smile. The fitness center will have all brand new equipment. It will […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Lou DiBello back on the CI Stage

We’re excited to have Lou DiBello back on the CI Stage. Lou has made the switch to all solo shows and is keeping busy covering more than 15 central Illinois counties and 50 plus venues. He continues to teach all guitar lessons via Zoom, busier than ever and with...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Remodel your home with CU Under Construction

As the leading construction company in Champaign, Illinois, C-U Under Construction provides 1-year warranties on our workmanship and we honor all manufacturers’ warranties as well. All of your construction needs are met under one roof with us. We use minimal subcontractors that are sister companies with us. Our craftsmanship is superb as well as our integrity. If you’re not satisfied with our workmanship, call our office and we’ll make it right! Our team has character and purpose when it comes to satisfying our customers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy