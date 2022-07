Vince McMahon is someone that likes to get what he wants, and at one point in time, that was for Kurt Angle to intimidate one of the biggest names in wrestling history. During the latest episode of “The Kurt Angle Show,” the Olympic Gold medalist was recapping the WWE King Of The Ring PPV from 2002, which was the year he competed against Hulk Hogan. McMahon had always wanted Angle to win at this show, and he told him, “I want you to make him tap out.”

