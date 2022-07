There is just something about Italian food. Whether you want pizza, pasta, seafood, something light, or a little heavy. The flavors are simply to die for. And it can be done so many ways. But in a city like Charlotte with so many restaurants, it can be overwhelming to know where to try next. It seems like every day somewhere new is opening. Should you keep going to that chain you love? Is the neighborhood spot really the best? Are you missing out on incredible food? So let me offer you at least a little help. I went to OpenTable.com to figure out what are considered the top Italian restaurants in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO