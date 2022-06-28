ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

WOLD: Fiorello Listens to Veterans

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReading the letter of fellow resident, Jen Barro (LETTER: Fact Checking Fiorello June 25, 2022), I am confused. Is she attacking elected state representative Kimberly Fiorello because 14 out 97 of Democrats in Hartford agreed with her on HB 5414?. Does Barro feel it is wrong that there are...

Eyewitness News

Conn. Secretary of State Denise Merrill resigns

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Tuesday, Connecticut’s Secretary of State Denise Merrill announced she was resigning,. She says this was a tough decision, but it was one she needed to make. Merrill oversaw making sure people can vote, and making sure elections are secure. “Sometimes life throws you a...
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
kiiky.com

15 Best Trade Schools in Connecticut in 2022

Connecticut’s quality of life ranks among the top states in the country, thanks to the highly ranked schools, low crime rates, healthy population and so much more. For many students, trade schools provide better training and more direct employment paths. Do you know there are several trade schools in Connecticut?
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich, You’re Invited to Raise the Flag on the Fourth of July

On Monday, July 4 at 9:00am there will be an event marking the holiday at Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road in Greenwich. The event will be indoors in the event of rain. • Help us raise the first American flag to celebrate Independence Day. • Watch Greenwich Scouts...
thetrek.co

Comfortable, Calming, Connecticut – But The Climbing Starts

Connecticut makes me think of the Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb”. This is the mental state you will be experiencing some of the “ledges” climbs in the state. At first, Connecticut settles you into a nice calming New England vibe. Nice town squares. Lot’s of colonial style history. Town “green’s” where the layout is the more singular “butcher, baker and candlestick maker” versus the strip malls of other areas. Lot’s of trees. Lot’s of very nice folks. But don’t let it fool you. The climbs become painfully steep. The downhills become down climbs. Bring your bouldering and scrambling skills. And I would think twice about down climbing some of the ledges in the rain.
milfordmirror.com

A look at the culture of gay bars and LGBTQ nightlife in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you start at Enigma, just off the corner of Central Avenue and 11th Street in Florida’s St. Petersburg — with its spotlights casting a two-story rainbow on a Spanish-style stucco façade — and head west about a half-a-mile, you’ll hit Cocktail. Then it’s Mixer’s at Old Key West a block further. The Garage, Punky’s and Lucky Star Lounge follow in near rapid succession. Head a few Blocks up and there’s Our Bar.
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont Declares Another COVID Emergency

Gov. Ned Lamont declared another COVID-19 emergency Tuesday in order to secure additional federal funds through the end of December. “I do not intend to issue any executive orders under this declaration,” Lamont said in the order. All of Lamont’s executive powers expire at the end of the month....
velillum.com

Connecticut officials are expressing their outrage after a state representative downplayed racism against Asian

Connecticut officials are expressing their outrage after a state representative downplayed racism against Asian Americans during a General Assembly committee meeting. Democratic Rep. Michael Winkler made his comments during a Planning and Development Committee meeting Monday. In an exchange with Greenwich Housing Authority board chairman Sam Romeo about why Greenwich...
Eyewitness News

New heating oil laws kick in July 1st in Conn.

Conn. (WFSB) - As of July 1, the rules for heating oil are changing in Connecticut. A new law requires biodiesel to be mixed in with heating oil. As of July 1, only a small portion of biodiesel must be added to home heating oil, but by 2035 it will have to be 50-50.
RealHartford

Beyond Hartford: Wallingford

I’d wondered about that every time riding the train between Hartford and New Haven. The train stops in Wallingford. There must be a reason. I had been to Wallingford a few times before. Once was to do a home visit for work and I spent quite awhile hopelessly lost because GPS went wild in one area. Another time was to visit a friend. The most memorable was getting into a fight with skinheads at a show and needing to leave ASAP. It was a long time ago, couldn’t tell you which bands we were there to see, and all I know is that I didn’t get my ass beat and I ate Taco Bell after. Notable, since I’ve had Taco Bell fewer times than I’ve been to Wallingford.
FOX 61

Hamden gets $8.6 million in state funding for new firehouse

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden firefighters are one step closer to a major upgrade after the state agreed to issue $8.6 million in bonds to replace one of their oldest fire stations. The bonding will replace the out-of-date firehouse on Dixwell Avenue and construct a new facility. State Rep. Mike...
News 12

Connecticut lawmakers consider changes after man paralyzed in police custody

A life-changing police custody injury this month could lead to changes in state law, but critics say action is coming too late. Richard “Randy” Cox was severely injured when a New Haven police transport van he was in stopped abruptly, sending him flying head first into a door. Instead of stopping for help, officers took him to jail and forced him into a wheelchair, despite Cox saying, “My neck is broken.”
sheltonherald.com

Votes are in: This is Connecticut’s most underrated pizza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepe’s. Sally’s. Modern. These spots are inevitably thrown into the discussion when talking about the best pies in the state. However, in the crevices of (arguably) the pizza capital of the country — whether outside New Haven or in — lie overlooked and underrated pizzerias that are certainly worth the trip.
