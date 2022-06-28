ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Missing Columbia County man found dead

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Coroners Office has identified a man, whose body was found June 12th in the area of Fish Hatchery Road.

Steven Williams Junior’s body was found at Dearing State Ponds inside an abandoned trailer near where he was last seen.

“We’re worried sick about you,” family of missing Steven Williams continues search

NewsChannel 6’s Mary Calkins previously spoke with Williams sister Alyssa who said,  her brother is a wanderer who always lets his family know where he is, but this time he didn’t.

No other information is available at this time as the case is still under investigation.

BigMama
2d ago

Wow Wonder What Happened? All these deaths it's sad prayers for his family and his sister

