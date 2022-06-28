ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Persona 5 Royal and Persona Collection Coming to the Nintendo Switch

By Franz Christian Irorita
 2 days ago
Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are all headed to the Nintendo Switch as separate titles. Persona 5 Royal Coming to the Nintendo Switch It’s official: Persona 5 Royal, along with Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Persona 5 Royal,...

