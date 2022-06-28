ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Governor Evers and AG file lawsuit against Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban

By Duaa Israr
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKIgU_0gP1EScY00

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — On Tuesday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. The lawsuit comes days after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

After the court’s decisions, states across the nation implemented abortion bans.

“Friday came and our worst fears came true,” said Governor Tony Evers.

In Wisconsin an 1849 abortion ban went into effect.

“Wisconsin is among the handful of states still has an archaic criminal abortion ban on the books that originated in 1849,” Evers said.

The law prohibits an abortion from the time of conception — classifying it as a Class H felony.

“It’s been on the books before the civil war, decades before women even had the right to vote and bans nearly all abortions, even those in cases of rape and incest,” Evers said.

Gov. Evers and Kaul’s the lawsuit states that in 1985, Wisconsin passed a law which prevents an abortion after the fetus reaches viability. A fetus is considered viable after 20 to 24 weeks. The lawsuit claims these two laws are in direct conflict with one another.

“There are many, many other laws that have been passed to regulate how abortion can be accessed and provided in the state of Wisconsin,” said Mike Murray, the vice resident of public relations for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.”

Kaul argues the 1985 law should have implicitly repealed the 1849 law, making it ineffective. The lawsuit states until the the 1849 ban is declared unenforceable, Wisconsinites do not have clarity about the state’s abortion laws.

“Attorney General Kaul’s litigation is absolutely right of the law and are hoping to receive that clarification in court,” Murray said.

The lawsuit also states the 1849 ban was in violation of Roe v. Wade and legislators failed to repeal it. Kaul says because Roe was a constitutional right for 50 years, the 1849 law does not have the consent of current Wisconsinites.

In the meantime- Wisconsin’s Anti-abortion groups say they will work with state lawmakers next year to update or replace the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Since the Supreme Court ruled on to strike down Roe– some Democrats and abortion rights supporters have questioned the validity of the 173-year-old law. Abortion opponents want the legislature to clarify and strengthen the ban in 2023 to completely ban surgical and medication abortions.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
wortfm.org

35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Planned Parenthood Will Sue to Stop Wisconsin Abortion Ban

(Terry Bell, WRN) The first legal challenge to Wisconsin’s abortion ban could be filed this week. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says it’s finalizing its legal strategy. Abortion became illegal in Wisconsin when the U-S Supreme Court struck down Roe versus Wade last week. Governor Evers and state attorney...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin court: Conservative holdover can stay on DNR board

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that a conservative member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board can stay on the panel indefinitely rather than being replaced by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee. Former GOP Gov. Scott Walker appointed Fred Prehn to the board in 2015 and his term expired more than a year ago. But Prehn has refused to step down because the Republican-controlled Senate hasn't confirmed Evers' appointee. That has effectively blocked Evers from filling a seat and preserved a conservative majority on a board that controls environmental and hunting policy in Wisconsin. Justice Rebecca Dallet, one of the court's three liberal justices, called the majority's decision absurd and said it threatens separation of powers.
WISCONSIN STATE
maciverinstitute.com

WMC: Reforms Needed to Bring Down Wisconsin’s 4th Highest Hospital Prices in the Country

We’re sharing a column from Rachel Ver Velde of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce regarding a recent Rand Study on price transparency. Wisconsin’s healthcare costs are higher than the national average and a huge driver of those increased costs are higher hospital costs. This puts Wisconsin employers at a significant disadvantage and makes it more difficult for them to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare for their employees. When the Wisconsin Legislature reconvenes in 2023, tackling this issue needs to be a top priority.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
captimes.com

What now? Wisconsin faces a changed landscape where abortion is illegal

Carolyn remembers standing alone on a Madison street corner, watching for the car she’d been told would come for her. It was 1968, she was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and — although she was on birth control — she was pregnant. (Carolyn requested that the Cap Times use only her first name.)
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Republicans for Wisconsin Governor Debate

(Terry Bell, WRN) Three of the four Republicans running for Wisconsin governor held their first debate Monday night. Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson, and Tim Ramthun all criticized frontrunner Tim Michels for not showing-up. They all also criticized Michels’ out-of-state homes, and questioned his commitment to Wisconsin. On the major...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Evers, Kaul filing challenge to Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban in wake of Supreme Court abortion ruling

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday they are filing a “direct challenge” to Wisconsin’s pre-Civil War criminal abortion ban. Tuesday afternoon’s announcement in Milwaukee comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion rights nationwide. “Our message to Wisconsinites is this: We will never stop fighting…
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ag#The Supreme Court
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin abortion ban enforced in Sheboygan, DA says

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Abortions have stopped in Wisconsin. A ban from 1849 still on the books has led the state's four clinics to stop doing them. One district attorney now says he will enforce that old ban. The district attorneys in Dane and Milwaukee counties said they will not prosecute...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Study: Wisconsin is home to two of nation’s 100 worst polluting power plants

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is home to two of the worst-polluting power plants in the nation, according to data recently compiled by a Milwaukee-based environmental research and policy organization. The study, published by Wisconsin Environment Research & Policy Center, used data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s eGRID to rank the nation’s 100 worst-polluting plants based on the amount of carbon dioxide...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Minnesota

Anti-abortion groups look to update 1849 Wisconsin ban

MADISON, Wis. — Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they'll work with lawmakers next year to pass legislation that will update or replace the state's 1849 abortion ban, which led doctors across Wisconsin to stop providing abortions on Friday after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark abortion rights decision in Roe v. Wade.Some Democrats and abortion rights supporters have questioned the validity of a law that had been on the books for 173 years but wasn't enforced due to the Roe decision.Abortion opponents want lawmakers to completely ban surgical abortions and to block medication abortions, a technology that wasn't around when the 1849 law...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Local agencies deciding whether to enforce abortion ban

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local governments and law enforcement agencies are grappling with how and if they will enforce Wisconsin’s abortion ban. When the Supreme Court stripped away a women’s constitutional right to an abortion on Friday, Wisconsin reverted back to an 1849 law that banned abortions. It states that any person, other than […]
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy