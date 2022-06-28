ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Victorville house party ends in shooting; 'Ghost Gun' found, 3 teens arrested

By FOX 11 Digital Team
foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORVILLE, Calif. - A house party in Victorville took a violent turn over the weekend. The Victorville Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

CHP officers arrest suspect in 91 Freeway shooting

Authorities made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident turned shooting on State Route 91 on June 23.After investigation, California Highway Patrol officers were led to believe that 20-year-old Rialto resident Brian Jimenez was the man who fired several rounds at another vehicle at around 10:10 p.m. on SR-91 in Corona. He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators were able to obtain the license plate number for Jimenez's Kia Optima and broadcast the information to law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area. Rialto Police Department officers located Jimenez, driving his Kia, and took both he and his vehicle into custody."The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller in a statement. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact the Riverside CHP Investigative Unit at (951) 637-8000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Arrest made in 91 Freeway road rage shooting: CHP

CORONA, Calif. - An arrest has been made in connection with a road rage shooting on the 91 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol. The suspect, 20-year-old Brian Jimenez of Rialto, is believed responsible for the road rage shooting in Corona on June 23, CHP said. No injuries were reported.
CORONA, CA
vvng.com

Stabbing investigation underway at the Riverton Apartments in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after at least one person was stabbed at the Riverton Apartments in Victorville early Thursday morning. It happened at about 5:55 am, on June 30, 2022, in the 14300 block of Borego Drive. Details about the ongoing investigation are forthcoming, however, sheriff’s...
VICTORVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Victorville, CA
City
Venice, CA
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department arrested 3 people related to a Fentanyl investigation involving the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force.

Sources: Barstow Police Department and Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Pictures: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department arrested 3 people on Thursday, June 30th, 2022 related to a Fentanyl investigation involving the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Task Force. According to the Barstow...
BARSTOW, CA
crimevoice.com

Pair arrested in connection to San Bernardino homicide

Originally published as a San Bernardino Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 23, 2021, San Bernardino Police patrol officers were dispatched to the 900 block W. 23rd Street regarding a deceased person at a residence. As officers conducted their initial investigation, it was determined that the decedent was a victim of homicide.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#House Party#Ghost Gun#Violent Crime#Venice Lane
crimevoice.com

Two arrested on allegations of murder and attempted murder

Originally published as a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post:. “Beaumont, CA – On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, an 18-year-old male, and Roberto Gutierrez, age 30, both from the City of Beaumont, were charged with murder and attempted murder in the March 18, 2020, homicide of Leo Miguel DeLara. At this time the 18-year old’s information is being withheld since he was a juvenile at the time the crime was committed.
BEAUMONT, CA
vvng.com

Gofundme launched for Hesperia truck driver stabbed to death near Fresno

AVENAL, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 51-year-old truck driver from Hesperia named Joe Madeira, was stabbed to death in a random attack after giving the suspect a ride. On June 25, 2022, Madeira was traveling through the Fresno area when he came across a stranded 21-year-old man later identified as Isaiah Harley, a resident of San Francisco, along the road.
HESPERIA, CA
crimevoice.com

Two arrested on weapon and drug charges in Riverside

Originally published as a Riverside Police Department Facebook post:. “Yesterday morning, just before 8:00 a.m., Riverside Fire personnel responded to a medical aid call at a business in the 5600 block of Tyler Street. They encountered an unconscious male laying on the ground next to a car. The male was initially unconscious but quickly woke up when the paramedics attempted to help him.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Riverside father arrested for allegedly suffocating 3-month-old daughter

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A Riverside father has been arrested on suspicion of murder for the suffocation death of his three-month-old daughter, the Riverside Police Department announced Wednesday. Kyle David Benitez, 22, was arrested last Friday after a roughly six-month-long investigation into the child's death. The incident happened in late December...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Los Angeles

‘Boom!' New Details Emerge in Intense Victorville House Explosion

Investigators are working to determine what caused a Victorville home to explode, sending a woman to the hospital. An insurance assessor, arson investigator, and code compliance gathered at the scene of this home explosion on Adalane Court in Victorville. Family tells NBCLA that the woman injured in the blast is...
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
z1077fm.com

SPECIALIZED SHERIFF’S TEAM ARRESTS ANOTHER FELON WITH GUNS

A specialized law enforcement Team, funded by the Town of Yucca Valley’s Measure Y, has arrested another felon, and taken more guns off the streets. The Sheriff’s Department says Friday (June 3), deputies with the Multiple Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Hwy and La Contenta Rd in Yucca Valley. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jose Reynoso. Reynoso, 31, on active felony probation and deputies conducted a probation compliance check. Deputies located a handgun, ammunition, and controlled substance. As a convicted felon Reynoso is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms and ammunition. Reynoso was arrested for investigation of the weapons and drug violations and booked at the Morongo Basin Jail on $50,000 dollar bail.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Death of Hemet Policeman Leaves Department in Mourning

A 39-year-old Hemet police officer who died in his sleep for reasons unknown was being mourned Wednesday by colleagues, friends and family. Officer John Dombrowski of Hemet passed sometime in the predawn hours Tuesday, according to the Hemet Police Department. “Officer Dombrowski served the city and its residents with class,...
HEMET, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy