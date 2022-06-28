Victorville house party ends in shooting; 'Ghost Gun' found, 3 teens arrested

Authorities made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident turned shooting on State Route 91 on June 23.After investigation, California Highway Patrol officers were led to believe that 20-year-old Rialto resident Brian Jimenez was the man who fired several rounds at another vehicle at around 10:10 p.m. on SR-91 in Corona. He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators were able to obtain the license plate number for Jimenez's Kia Optima and broadcast the information to law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area. Rialto Police Department officers located Jimenez, driving his Kia, and took both he and his vehicle into custody."The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller in a statement. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact the Riverside CHP Investigative Unit at (951) 637-8000.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO