El Paso, TX

2 El Paso companies receive $1M combined grant money

By Luis Barrio
 2 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – MCAmericas Realty, Inc. and the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) have been selected as grant recipients of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Brownfields Program. Each organization has been awarded $500,000 for assessment and clean-up efforts.

EPA’s Brownfields Program empowers states, communities, and other stakeholders to work together to prevent, assess, safely clean up, and sustainably reuse brownfields.

A brownfield site is real property whose expansion, redevelopment, or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. Since its inception in 1995, EPA’s Brownfields Program has worked to help states and communities around the country clean up and revitalize Brownfield sites.

At MCAmericas Realty, Inc., a subsidiary of the MCA Foundation, the Brownfields Cleanup Grant will be used to remediate soils at the former Dickshire Distribution Property located at 203-309 Chelsea Street.

The site is composed of two parcels, one of which previously housed a beer distribution facility with the other containing a 5,000-square-foot mixed-use building that is currently vacant.

This grant was made possible through a previous partnership between MCAMericas Realty, Inc. and the DMD under a previous Brownfields grant managed by the DMD that provided environmental assessment work at the site.

The MCA foundation is investing in a part of town that was overlooked and neglected for many years but has remarkably high potential as we intend to remediate and redevelop into an important component of our emerging medical campus. We are thrilled to receive this grant that will accelerate the remediation and development process, advancing the delivery of healthcare services and stimulating the biomedical industry in our region. We are greatly appreciative of the EPA for their guidance and partnership in this important process of remediation and ultimately beautification and elevation of our land and natural resources.

Emma Schwartz, MCA Foundation CEO

At the El Paso Downtown Management District, the Brownfields Assessment Grant will be used to inventory sites and conduct nine Phase I and six Phase II environmental site assessments within Downtown El Paso.

Grant funds also will also be utilized to develop six reuse plans and support community engagement activities. The target area for this grant is the El Paso Downtown Management District, which contains over 100 possible brownfield sites following a long period of disinvestment.

This is the DMD’s second Brownfields Assessment Grant. In 2020, a coalition led by the DMD was awarded a $600,000 assessment grant. The coalition included the City of El Paso and El Paso County.

Through our original Brownfields grant in 2020, we have demonstrated that these funds can be used to support development and reinvestment in our community while addressing various environmental concerns. This new grant is a testament to our success and will be key to fostering greater investment in Downtown El Paso. We are eager to bringing our work to Downtown property owners and future investors.

Joe Gudenrath, DMD Executive Director

This federal funding will support ongoing efforts to revitalize and remediate environmental issues within Downtown El Paso and the Medical Center of the Americas Campus, both key areas of economic development and growth within the El Paso Region.

El Paso’s City Council to vote on women’s health Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On June 24, 2022, City Representative Alexsandra Annello and City Representative Henry Rivera cosponsored the placement of an item for the El Paso City Council Work Session Meeting for Tuesday, July 5th. The recent overturn of Roe v. Wade has many constitutional scholars and court watchers concerned that this decision […]
EL PASO, TX
City Manager, City Attorney are evaluated by EP Council

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council has released the performance evaluations for both City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and City Attorney Karla Nieman.  City officials share that, every June, the City Council evaluates the performance of each employee’s respective employment agreement. This year both Gonzalez’s and Nieman’s evaluations are said to exceed the […]
EL PASO, TX
Project BRAVO water assistance program to run until Sept. 2023

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Project BRAVO is pleased to announce its new water assistance program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). LIHWAP is a temporary program funded through the American Rescue Plan and will end in September 2023. County of El Paso households with an annual income at or below 150% percent of […]
EL PASO, TX
Canutillo ISD readies its fiscal year budget for 2022-’23 at $80.9M

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday crunched the numbers and balanced their budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at a unanimously approved $80.9 million which is set to start July 1. The budget will be used to provide instruction, pay salaries and fund operations. We are […]
CANUTILLO, TX
El Paso County hosting COVID-19 booster drive

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso County Community Services Department will be hosting an upcoming COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Clinic. The clinic is free to the community and booster vaccines are available on a first come, first served basis. With new variants occurring, it may be difficult to avoid getting COVID-19. Getting vaccinated and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
The Hospitals of Providence East Campus unveils $20 million expansion

EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence East held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its new $20 million expansion project. The expansion will include additional 30-beds for the Intensive Care Unit Step Down, a third Catheterization Lab equipped with biplane technology, an additional 6-beds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a private area and triage rooms for Obstetrics Emergency Services, and additional operating room within Women’s Services to expand obstetric care.
EL PASO, TX
City manager, city attorney to get pay raises following annual evaluations

City Manager Tommy Gonzalez is getting a pay raise for the second time this year, while City Attorney Karla Nieman is receiving a third salary increase -- both after being evaluated earlier this month. The city released the final performance evaluations for Gonzalez and Nieman on Wednesday. Both received “exceeded...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Sunland Park Tweaks City Rules For Cannabis

The city manager and city councilors in Sunland Park, New Mexico made a few adjustments to the rules there regarding the sale and purchase of cannabis. Under state law, municipalities and local governments get to set certain rules about how cannabis products are sold. No city or town, though, is allowed to ban the sale of cannabis outright.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
2022 4th of July Events around the Borderland

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Below is a list of 4th of July events taking place in El Paso and New Mexico over the holiday weekend. We will be adding events as information arrives in our newsroom. Las Cruces Electric Light Parade The theme is “patriotic spirit and American dreams” for the City`s 2022 4th […]
EL PASO, TX
