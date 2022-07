Johnny Cueto has been a workhorse for the White Sox since he made his debut with the team on May 16. After Tuesday night’s win over the Angels, Cueto has now pitched six or more innings in seven of his eight starts. He’s given up three or fewer earned runs in seven of eight starts, too. But after the game, Cueto admitted it was a struggle to earn yet another quality start.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO