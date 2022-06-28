ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento mayor calls for inquiry into Councilman Loloee’s residence after Bee’s report

By Theresa Clift
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eO0AH_0gP1D6ZG00

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling for an independent inquiry into Councilman Sean Loloee’s residence, and plans to schedule a special City Council meeting this week to consider his proposal.

The announcement follows reports in The Sacramento Bee that showed a man living at the home identified himself as its tenant; that Loloee’s family claims a homeowner tax exemption on a Granite Bay residence in his wife’s name; and that Loloee appeared to take his oath of office in 2020 at the Granite Bay home .

Loloee has maintained that he lives at the home on Nogales Street in Sacramento’s Hagginwood neighborhood. He has explained the Granite Bay residence differently in interviews with The Bee and CBS 13 (KOVR).

Sacramento requires council members to live in the districts they represent. Lololee represents District 2, one of the eight in the city. His district covers the northeastern part of the city and includes Old North Sacramento, Hagginwood, Woodlake, Del Paso Heights and part of Robla.

“A clear and objective accounting of the facts regarding your residency is important to assure the residents of District 2 that their elected representative actually meets the legal requirements to represent them,” Steinberg wrote in the letter, which he sent Loloee Tuesday afternoon. “Under our Council rules, all members agree to put the public first and to hold each other accountable. Transparency is vital to the public trust. An independent inquiry would allow us to settle this question on behalf of the residents of District 2 and to move on as a Council and a city.”

In response, Loloee declined to agree to an investigation and instead said he wanted the council to decide whether one should take place.

“I believe this matter should be brought to the full council for a vote and be determined by my colleagues, understanding that this decision is not solely up to the Mayor or me,” Loloee said in a statement Tuesday.

“The Mayor has seen every inch of my home, including where I sleep, work, and collect my mail. I can provide that opportunity to every councilmember, and I am already in full cooperation with the city. I acknowledge the comments I made regarding my swearing-in location were inaccurate,” he continued. “But the public and my colleagues should know that while I did not handle this situation as articulately as I could, my primary focus was to ensure the safety and privacy of my family. I look forward to this matter being fully resolved in the near future.”

The county assessor’s office sends Loloee’s property tax bill to his North Natomas office, not the house on Nogales Street.

When The Bee visited the Hagginwood house earlier this month, a man said he rented the house from Loloee with his son, and that nobody else lived there. Neighbors in three nearby households said they had never seen Loloee. On Tuesday, a fourth household said the same.

Loloee told The Bee his wife’s Granite Bay house has been vacant for about two years. After the story published June 17 , he then told CBS 13 that his wife and children have lived in the Granite Bay house since August.

Loloee bought the Nogales Street house and registered to vote there in 2019 just before filing papers to run for council, county records show. He has voted three times since then, including earlier this month.

In California, if a city council member does not reside or have a domicile in the district they represent, the council could vote to declare the seat vacant, and the member would be replaced, or any individual could file a “quo warranto” lawsuit, said Fred Woocher, an election law attorney. A person who votes from a place they don’t live could face criminal charges for perjury and voter fraud, Woocher said. If convicted, the person would lose the council seat.

A group of about 16 North Sacramento leaders sent a letter to the mayor and council Tuesday urging them to launch an investigation into Loloee’s residence “with all prudent haste.”

“Although the allegations against Council Member Loloee are still legally unproven, the articles raise serious concerns that deserve investigation,” the letter read. “State law requires local elected officials to reside and be registered to vote in the districts they represent. Statute defines legal residence ‘as physical presence combined with an intent to remain.’ It is unclear that Council Member Loloee satisfied these requirements when he filed his candidacy and during his term in office.”

Comments / 2

Lionel McCrory
2d ago

He clearly is lying about his primary residence just so that he could win the seat.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Sacramento City Council to hold special meeting regarding questions of member’s residency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council is holding a special meeting Friday regarding questions about the residency of council member Sean Loloee.  The city council is set to discuss whether they want the city attorney to launch an investigation surrounding Loloee’s residency. Loloee currently serves District 2 on the council which includes the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

Homeless Sacramento residents could face misdemeanor for blocking sidewalks under city proposal

Unhoused Sacramento residents blocking sidewalks or business entrances could face misdemeanor charges under a new proposal. the City Council will consider in August. Proponents say the changes would enable the city to remove people who refuse to clear their belongings or let others pass. Opponents of the change say it would further criminalize homeless people.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mayor Steinberg Calls for Special Meeting To Address Questions About Councilmember Loloee‘s Home Address

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Mayor Darryl Steinberg will lead a special council meeting to clear up questions about the residency of Councilmember Sean Loloee who represents district two. The mayor’s meeting comes in response to calls for an independent investigation by a new neighborhood group called “District Two Coalition for Neighborhood Leaders” who are angry the address is even in question. Mina Perez is a member of the new group. “It’s an embarrassment to our community — all these allegations — and how it’s being handled,” Perez said. “We just want the truth.” Perez lives in Del Paso Heights and wants answers about where...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Granite Bay, CA
State
California State
City
Woodlake, CA
Granite Bay, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

Sacramento mayor concerned where Councilmember Sean Loloee lives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Of the dozen cars parked in front of Sacramento City Council member Sean Loloee’s home, none of the cars are registered to the District Two Council member, according to the DMV. “Hell no, I have never seen the dude before,” said a resident who asked to only be identified as Bob. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#Election Fraud#Politics Local#Hagginwood#Cbs#Kovr
ABC10

Sacramento's composting law takes effect July 1: What to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is requiring people to start recycling all compost into green waste bins starting Friday, July 1. In compliance with the state law SB 1383, which aims to reduce short-lived climate pollutants from the California landfill, it will be a mandated responsibility for all Sacramento residents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KPBS

California’s change to concealed carry permits would reduce wide variations among counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

14K+
Followers
776
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy