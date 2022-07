ALBANY — What a difference a week makes, with the 100-plus degrees of a few days ago expected to moderate to around 90 degrees into the weekend. When the mercury spiked last week, the city of Albany and Dougherty County reacted by setting up shelter cooling stations. Local churches participated by opening their doors for “Operation Safe Place,” to allow residents inside to cool off, and providing transportation.

