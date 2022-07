According to the Lowndes County Coroner, 54-year-old Johnny Will Prude, Jr. was found dead at the CLW’s wastewater plant off Yorkville Road near the Columbus fairgrounds. The CW General Manager reported that, at about 9:30 a.m., one of their employees was performing routine jobs at one of the department’s water facilities. After a period of time during which the employee failed to respond to any calls from his co-workers, emergency protocols were executed to establish the employee’s whereabouts.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO