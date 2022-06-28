This California winery in Napa Valley is the best in the state, Yelp says. Here’s why

Yelp released a list of the top wineries across the country, and a Napa Valley estate was named the best in California .

From a crisp white wine to a full-bodied red blend, Shadybrook Estate Winery in the Coombsville American Viticultural Area has plenty of wines for tasting.

To find the top wineries in every state, Yelp looked at businesses in the winery category. Then each winery was ranked using such factors as the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Yelp released the list of the best wineries on June 15.

Shadybrook Estate Winery

Wine tasting, charcuterie boards and horseback trail rides are all offered at this winery nestled in Napa Valley’s rolling hills.

During a wine tasting, guests are served four wines at a patio garden that overlooks the Rapp Ranch vineyards.

“We had an awesome view during our tasting and there was a beautiful fire pit to keep us warm during our morning tasting,” one Yelp reviewer wrote.

This winery sells two labels: Shadybrook Estate and Rapp Ranch.

Shadybrook Estate wine is cultivated on a 25-acre vineyard in Coombsville. This label sells platine blanc, a red blend, malbec, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc and petit verdot.

The winery’s Rapp Ranch label also offers wine from vineyards planted in Coombsville. Current wines include chardonnay, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, rose and a red blend.

Wine tasting costs $65 a person and lasts about an hour.

Horseback trail rides

Yelp reviewers also raved about the horseback trail rides.

“The horse ride around the property was magical and definitely gave us the ‘ Parent Trap ’ moment we were looking for,” another Yelp reviewer wrote.

A trail ride costs $190 per person, and it includes wine tasting and food pairing. Visitors have about two hours for this option.

