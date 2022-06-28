ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento restaurant’s liquor license pulled. ABC says they served minor before DUI crash

By Lucy Hodgman
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

The California Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control suspended a Sacramento restaurant’s liquor license for selling alcohol to a minor who was later involved in a DUI collision.

La Cabana, a Mexican restaurant on the 8400 block of Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento’s College/Glen neighborhood, was prohibited from selling alcohol for 30 days starting Tuesday, according to a news release from the department.

“Preventing underage drinking is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep minors safe and prevent DUI crashes.”

The suspension follows an investigation from the department’s underage drinking task force , which determined that La Cabana served multiple alcoholic beverages to Alan Humberto Reyes, then 19, between “the late hours of May 14 and the early hours of May 15 of 2021.”

After Reyes left the restaurant, he was involved in a DUI collision on Highway 99 near Florin Road. A passenger in the car he was driving was critically injured by the crash, officials said.

Avonlea Montague
2d ago

Has to be done. Perhaps we should also look for fake licenses' and those who make them.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy.

