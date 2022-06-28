ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. On rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Lucie and southeastern Indian River Counties through 130 PM EDT At 106 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Lakewood Park, or over Indrio. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported a brief tornado near the Fort Pierce Airport. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vero Beach, Vero Beach South, Gifford, Indrio and Queens Cove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 04:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron TROPICAL FUNNEL CLOUDS POSSIBLE A very moist and unstable tropical airmass is in place across the area. Meanwhile...the vertical wind profile over the area is light and variable. These conditions are favorable for the development of tropical funnel clouds...especially where rain cooled boundaries...known as outflow boundaries...and the seabreeze collide. These tropical funnel clouds are usually short-lived and do not reach the ground. If the funnel cloud becomes more severe and reaches the ground...minor damage may occur...and a tornado warning will likely be issued. Stay tuned for later statements and updates on this weather situation.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota West central St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gunn, or over Grand Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Coleraine around 735 PM CDT. Taconite around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Pengilly, Keewatin and Nashwauk. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Alaska Range. * TIMING...Noon today through Late Saturday Evening. Thunderstorms will occur this afternoon and evening and again on Saturday afternoon and evening. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...South 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 33 percent. * TEMPERATURES...62 to 75. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

