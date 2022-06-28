ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Videocast: Rain and Thunderstorms Tonight

By Daji Aswad
WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight a slow-moving cold front will bring a...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/30 Thursday morning forecast

Morning! We're waking up to temps in the 60s around the area for most... some 50s to the north and west. It's another dry start and that'll continue all day.Expect plenty of sunshine with highs a bit warmer, climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity will be up some today, but still not at all bad for the last day of June. Friday is when you'll really start feeling it as most of us get into the 90s and dew points rise well into the 60s. It'll be a hazy, hot, and humid finish to the week with...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
The Independent

UK weather: Sunshine and showers to persist on Friday ahead of wet weekend

Britons can expect another day of sunshine and showers following a relatively dry Thursday but a wet weekend is ahead, forecasters say.The Met Office warned of scattered and occasionally heavy showers on Friday, which will be persistent in northeast Scotland in the morning, and could bring gusty winds.Some areas could also be hit with thunder, it said, but added temperatures should be near average for the time of year.Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will likely be met with dense cloud and some heavy rain and wind.To welcome in July, an unsettled weekend is in store with more showers threatening to dampen summer...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy