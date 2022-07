TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Manton After-School Program will be getting a boost thanks to the Tehama County Major Crimes Board. Tehama County District Attorney Matthew Rogers announced on Tuesday the Manton Education Council will receive a $48,768 grant from the county's Anti-Gang/Anti-Drug Board. The money will be used to expand the after-school program for the campus from two days per week to five days per week. The program currently serves around 35 students and provides them with extra classes and nutritious meals before they get picked up by a parent later in the afternoon.

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO