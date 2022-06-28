ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

NWA prosecuting attorneys to uphold trigger law

By Kayla Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LuXjy_0gP1BRqS00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prosecuting attorneys in Benton and Washington Counties said they’ll prosecute illegal abortion providers if the cases come across their desks.

Under the law, women seeking an abortion can’t be prosecuted, so it won’t impact them as much as those performing abortion services.

Prosecuting attorney for the judicial district that covers Benton County, Nathan Smith, said it’s his responsibility to prosecute anyone performing an abortion, except in cases to save the life of the mother. Smith said it would be a violation of a prosecutor’s oath not to enforce an entire category of law.

“I know around the country prosecutors have some have taken the position that they will not enforce those laws. That certainly is not my position,” Smith said.

This week, Smith gave notice to Planned Parenthood in Rogers that Benton County will uphold Arkansas’ trigger law.

Benton County prosecutor vows to uphold AR trigger law

Planned Parenthood Great Plains issued a written response.

“Our Rogers health center has never provided abortion care, which we would expect a local prosecutor to know. But in case he needs reminding, our doors remain open for other comprehensive care.”

Planned Parenthood Great Plains
Rogers Planned Parenthood reaction to Arkansas ‘trigger law’ against abortion

The Fourth Judicial District Prosecutor, Matt Durret, said he’ll take it on a case-by-case basis.

“A prosecutor’s discretion is best used in the recommendation of the outcome of the case as opposed to just a blanket decision not to not follow a particular case because that’s not our job as a prosecutor, it’s a legislator’s job,” Durrett said.

Both prosecutors said a case can be brought to them in many ways, but they will not be going through medical records or searching for illegally-performed abortions. Someone who performs an illegal abortion can face up to ten years in prison and or a fine of up to $100,000.

Although, Smith and Durrett said they don’t expect they’ll have to prosecute many of these cases.

“Health care providers who in good faith take actions they need to save the life of the mother in a genuine medical emergency have nothing to fear from Arkansas law,” Smith said.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains also said in their statement in response to Prosecuting Attorney Smith that it urges him to address problems in Benton County such as an increase in sex crimes instead.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, AR
Government
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
County
Benton County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Research tracking cattle disease turns up invasive ticks in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Scientists conducting research on tick-transmitted cattle diseases in Arkansas have turned up new samples of the invasive Asian longhorned tick. The Asian longhorned tick, also known as a bush tick, was found in May by Elizabeth Smith, extension entomology program tech for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, who was collecting ticks from cattle at the Savoy Research Complex. The tick was sent to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, lab for testing. APHIS is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Attorneys
CNN

Inside Eureka Springs, the Bible Belt's LGBTQ oasis

"Not even the streets are straight" in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, as one saying goes. CNN spoke with several residents, from newer arrivals to long-established townsfolk, about why they came to the town, why it's so unique and why, in most cases, they never want to leave.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KTLO

Career offender sentenced to 20 years for firearms violations

FAYETTEVILLE — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Tuesday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

How to Save a Building

In May, The Benedictine nuns of St. Scholastica in Fort Smith shocked residents and historic preservationists across Arkansas when they announced they would be demolishing their 98-year-old monastery. Rachell Patton with Preserve Arkansas was one of many people who tried to save the building, unsuccessfully. She spoke with Ozarks at Large about the importance of historic preservation and why the St. Scholastica announcement hit a nerve with so many.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Skeletal remains found in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police Department, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, workers of West Tree Service notified police they found human skeletal remains in the 2900 block of Cliff Drive in Fort Smith. The remains have been...
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Pregnancy centers in Arkansas extend resources amid abortion ban

ROGERS, Ark. — Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the Arkansas conservative research group, Family Council called on the community to step up and help women with unplanned pregnancies. “Over the weekend we got so many calls because we are going to be the hope...
ROGERS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy