As a filmmaker, mother of four and wife of California’s governor, Jennifer Siebel Newsom knows a thing or two about trying to balance work and family. Her new documentary “Fair Play” looks at the imbalanced gender dynamic that exists in many American households and the toll it takes on our society. The first partner joins host Alex Cohen to discuss the film, her own personal experiences in this realm and her thoughts on Roe v. Wade.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO