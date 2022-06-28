ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Will Hosaflook attends last Wood County Board of Education meeting

By Kheron Alston
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Will Hosaflook attended his last Wood County BOE meeting as the Wood County superintendent. July 1...

www.wtap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Fort Boreman swing installed Thursday Morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crews started installing the new Almost Heaven swing at Fort Boreman Park Thursday morning. The large, handmade swing is one of nine placed around the state of West Virginia . Fort Boreman was one of the locations chosen to be a part of the pilot program.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Hess reflects on time as Jackson County Schools superintendent

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Blaine Hess’ tenure as superintendent of Jackson County Schools will end this week. Hess’ education career will end on Thursday with his retirement from the superintendent position. He has led the school system since 2006. Hess told MetroNews affiliate WMOV-AM that he is proud...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Michael Wells named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Wells was named West Virginia’s Superintendent of the Year last Wednesday. After 31 years in education, he’s spent the last 11 years as Pleasants County’s Superintendent. Wells spent time in Wood County as an administrator before moving on to serve as a principal in Pleasants County for a year before finally taking on the role of superintendent.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
County
Wood County, WV
Wood County, WV
Government
WTAP

Marietta City Schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta City Schools continued their search for the next superintendent Wednesday night. Out of 15 applicants, four were chosen and interviewed. Janelle Patterson, the Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, says that no decision has been made yet. An executive session will be...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Proposed dog park sparks major discussion in Parkersburg City Council

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The major topic at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting was the proposed Dog Park at Parkersburg City Park. Four of five speakers during public forum expressed their dismay with the project that is underway. $38,000 dollars are already committed to the two-year-old project, in contracts and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wood#Boe
WTAP

W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice calls for special session on abortion rights

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he will make good on his promise to call lawmakers back to Charleston for a special session on West Virginia abortion rights. “I believe now that I...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Marietta City Schools will begin new superintendent interviews June 29

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tomorrow the official interviews for the open Marietta City Schools superintendent is planned to take place. About 15 candidates applied for the opening but only four will be interviewed tomorrow. These members were decided by the Marietta City School board with a high prioritization in prior executive experience.
MARIETTA, OH
wvexplorer.com

Expanded park in Teays Valley attracting new out-of-state visitors

Residents of the Teays Valley in western West Virginia have been taking advantage of Valley Park at Hurricane since it opened in 1978, but now the park off Interstate 64 is attracting many more visitors from out of town, thanks in part to renovations and new sports fields. Long known...
HURRICANE, WV
WTAP

Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - List of 4th of July events in the Mid-Ohio Valley;. Parkersburg is having a carnival in Parkersburg City Park from July 1st to July 4th as well as fireworks being set off from Fort Boreman at 10 pm on the fourth. A preview day for the carnival will be June 30th from 6 - 10 pm. The cost for wristbands for the rides on Thursday is $15. Friday July 1st the carnival will open at 6 pm and wrist bands will be $25. On Saturday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. Sunday will have wristbands for $20 for 2 - 5:30 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. On Monday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. There will also be bingo everyday starting at 2 pm.
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Capito Makes Stops in Kanawha and Mason Counties

KANAWHA/MASON COUNTIES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) on Tuesday made several stops focused on small business impact and economic development. First, Senator Capito addressed small businesses at the Meta Boost eventco-hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce in Charleston, W.Va. In 2011, Meta launched the Meta Boost initiative to help educate small business owners about the tools that can help them find success on the platform.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Vienna making emergency utility repairs; water service impacted

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Vienna is making emergency utility repairs Tuesday, June 28. The work will start at 11 a.m. on the 600 block of Grand Central Avenue and last approximately 2 hours. Water service will be interrupted during the work. The water service will impact both...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Memorial services announced for Woody Williams

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Details surrounding funeral and memorial services for Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams have been released by Beard Mortuary. A procession will leave Saturday, July 2 at 8 a.m. from Beard Mortuary in Huntington, West Virginia. The procession will end at the West...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pedestrian hit by train in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been struck by a train on Charleston’s West Side. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened along the 1000 block of Madison Street in Charleston around 5:09 p.m. Thursday, June 30. There is no word on the person’s condition at this time. Medics and the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Ten-year anniversary of Derecho storm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday, June 29 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Derecho that rocked the Mid-Ohio Valley. On June 29th, 2012, severe weather hit the Mid-Ohio Valley causing flooding, damaged buildings, and up to left some people without power for up to two weeks. Even though many were...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Returns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Launched more than 50 years ago in West Virginia’s capital city, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is set to make a big return this weekend. From June 30 through July 4, Haddad Riverfront Park will turn into a playground for children and adults alike -- with an array of entertainment and events.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fireworks shows to light up July 4 weekend

(WSAZ) - With the Independence Day holiday comes cookouts, visits to the pool and, of course, fireworks displays. Following are some of the displays throughout our region during the long holiday weekend:. WEST VIRGINIA. - Friday, July 1: 10 p.m., Dawg Dazzle, downtown Huntington near the riverfront. - Monday, July...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy