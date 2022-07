Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. Larry Walsh decided to step away from corporate life & cycle into the heart of America. He will share his story of an improbable journey of self-discovery & resolve in "Suit to Saddle," & soon to be published, "Forty to Finish." Mr. Walsh will be introduced by fellow biker, Aaron Selbig from Norte.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO