Efforts to contain fire in Hyde Co. continue despite winds

PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Forest Service continues to work to put out the fire in Hyde County that has been burning since earlier this month.

Officials said in a media release Tuesday that its northern containment lines around the Ferebee Road Fire remained firm despite a wind push created from Monday’s storms. The fire remains at 1,938 acres burned and is 24% contained, officials said.

Work continues to contain and put out the fire. Officials said they are now flowing water from the canals near New Lake into the south end of the area impacted by the fire. Pump installations at Gamble Road to increase the overall pumping of water into the impacted area from Lake Phelps will continue into Wednesday.

Smoke and fog impacts were minimal during the Tuesday morning commute, officials said. Winds from Monday’s storms shifted a large part of the smoke toward the northeast, toward the Atlantic Ocean and away from the mainland.

The flight restriction for the area continues.

