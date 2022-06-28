ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

The fight with city ends for ex-Fargo cop; Ulta settles Fargo service dog lawsuit & Sandy’s Donuts to close temporarily.

By Michael Downs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. A former police officer's long running fight with the...

Ulta settles dispute involving service animal at Fargo store

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Makeup store, Ulta, is changing its policy and paying up for an incident involving a service animal at the Fargo store. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for North Dakota says a person tried walking into the Fargo store with their service animal and was told they couldn’t come in.
FARGO, ND
Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
Fundraising total continues to rise for North Dakota abortion clinic move

(Fargo, MN) -- The fundraising total is rising for a move across the Minnesota border for North Dakota's only abortion clinic. Red River Women's Clinic has surpassed its original GoFundMe goal of 20-thousand dollars, with a total as of Thursday morning of more than 843-thousand dollars. The clinic director says the facility has also received increased support in other ways, with people offering to escort to the clinic and volunteering professional services. People are also offering hotel points for travel.
FARGO, ND
Ulta settlement reached in Fargo service animal dispute

(Fargo, ND) -- United States Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl has announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota completed its investigation and entered into a settlement agreement with Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
FARGO, ND
Crime & Safety
Carrington Police Chief Killed in Motorcycle Accident

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Carrington Police Chief Brandon Sola was killed in a motorcycle accident in Fargo late Tuesday evening. Sola was appointed Chief of police in April of this year. He was also a Master Sgt. with the ND Air National Guard in Fargo. Mayor Tom Erdmann issued...
Meet The New Owners Of The Labor Club In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Labor Club in Valley City has new owners. Don and Bonnie Larson purchased the establishment from Kerry Anderson earlier this year. Bonnie worked in the bar business with her family for nearly 20 years before owning another business with her husband Don. Don...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Troubled Former Africa Restaurant & Nightclub Up For Sale

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Summit Nightclub in Fargo, the former Africa Restaurant and Nightclub, is for sale. The business, with a full commercial kitchen and class “A” liquor license, is listed for $1.5 million dollars. Real estate developer Tyler Brandt bought the building and liquor license last...
FARGO, ND
Man arrested following fake check scam in ND

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing charges after police say he wrote fake checks and cashed them at North Dakota banks. Police say on Tuesday, June 28 they were called to Bank Forward in Jamestown for a fake check that was cashed. During the investigation, police...
JAMESTOWN, ND
VA defends plan to build outhouse at Fargo National Cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Dept. of Veterans Affairs is responding to a coalition of local veterans who oppose plans to build an outhouse at the Fargo National Cemetery. United Patriotic Bodies says an outhouse, which the VA calls a “vault toilet,” would be impractical because it would have no electricity, plumbing or heat.
FARGO, ND
Man drives car through liquor store, grabs bottle of whiskey and waits for police

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The car drove through the east side all the way to the west side of the building. On June 26th at around 7 P.M. police responded to a complaint at 210 liquors in Wahpeton, ND. While the store was closed, a man had driven his car through the liquor store causing considerable damage. Authorities say he then took a bottle of whiskey and waited for police to arrive.
WAHPETON, ND
North Dakota deer hunters in Unit 2B won’t be able to bait for deer next fall, Game and Fish says – Grand Forks Herald

BISMARCK – As expected, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department will implement a baiting ban for deer hunters next fall in Unit 2B along the Red River between Grand Forks and south of Fargo after chronic wasting disease was found in a whitetail buck shot in October during the youth deer season near Climax, Minnesota, on the east side of the river.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Station switches to pre-pay, or pay at pump as drive-offs increase

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – High gas prices are creating havoc for service stations and convenience stores. Drive-offs from the pumps have skyrocketed and left many businesses unable to recover the money lost in the gas thefts. Amy Kiehl, manager of Orton’s Holiday Station Store in Moorhead, said during May, the...
MOORHEAD, MN
First report of West Nile in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming the state's first human case of West Nile virus of the season. The individual lives in Richland County and wasn't hospitalized. Health officials say warmer temperatures contribute to increased risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
North Dakota's only abortion clinic preps move to Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. -- The only abortion clinic in North Dakota is moving across the border to Minnesota.Most abortions will soon become illegal in North Dakota after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.That's why the clinic in Fargo is headed to the Moorhead area. The clinic has been planning this move since the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion last month. Red River Women's Clinic is now kicking things into high gear, raising a lot of money so they complete this move in time, before abortions become illegal in North Dakota one month from Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
Deadly motorcycle crash; Major fundraising support for abortion clinic; Grand Forks teen wins “Dancing with Myself”.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: A 21-year old woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle in Fargo. A big show of fundraising support for an abortion clinic in Fargo which will soon be relocated to Moorhead. A Grand Forks teen takes home the top prize on "Dancing with Myself".
GRAND FORKS, ND
West Fargo Police Department searching for missing teenager

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is seeking assistance and asking for any information related to a missing teenager. 17-year-old Layla Aune left her home on June 15th, 2022, and is not communicating with her family. Layla is described as 5'4", 160 lbs, with black hair and green eyes.
WEST FARGO, ND
Man killed in motorcycle crash near West Fargo identified

(West Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening on I-94 near West Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Brandon Sola was headed westbound near mile marker 341 around 9 p.m. when his bike began to wobble. Sola was thrown from the motorcycle into the center median, and died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
North Dakota AG rules Fargo abortion clinic must close

North Dakota’s ban on abortion goes into effect on July 28th. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley certified last week’s Supreme Court ruling in a letter to the North Dakota Legislative Council this morning (Tuesday). The state had a trigger mechanism in place regulating abortion if the High Court overturned Roe vs Wade. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week gives each state the right on whether to allow abortions.
FARGO, ND

