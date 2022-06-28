"Dreams Beyond Reason: Prints by Emily Legleitner"

You won’t have to venture far into this serene home, in Napa Valley, California, to feel the influence of its designer, Kristen Peña. Schooled in European elegance and proportions, the San Francisco–based decorator, and founder of K Interiors, has established a reputation for creating contemporary designs that thoughtfully balance openness and privacy. Nevertheless, inside this four-bedroom home, Peña has also managed to go further in melding the tailored, largely monochromatic palette of her clients with a playful, sophisticated scheme that elevates the residence’s overall aesthetic.
