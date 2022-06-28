"Dreams Beyond Reason: Prints by Emily Legleitner"

Mention Stefano Pilati’s name and his mastery of silhouette is sure to come up, whether you’re talking to a fan of his influential Yves Saint Laurent collections, of his four years at Ermenegildo Zegna, or of Random Identities, the gender-fluid solo brand he launched in 2018. Pilati is at his most effective and compelling pouring over the minutiae of a pagoda shoulder, or finessing the drape of full-legged trousers from their paper-bag waist. No surprise, then, that his first foray into furniture design with Pinto, a Paris firm specializing in one-of-a-kinds and limited editions, is more akin to sculpture than your average couch or chair.

DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO