Visual Art

"Dreams Beyond Reason: Prints by Emily Legleitner"

northernexpress.com
 2 days ago

Emily's large-scale relief prints center on the complex relationships...

www.northernexpress.com

domino

Animal Prints and 16th-Century Columns Are a Surprise Power Couple in This London Workspace

In its more than 300 year existence, design firm Studio Ashby’s first brick-and-mortar outpost has lived many lives: first as the Blewcoat School in the 1700s, then as an information center, then as a bridal boutique. Now, it’s half Sister showroom, half office—and simply hanging artwork at the Grade I historical site’s walls has been ”the equivalent of trying to make changes at Buckingham Palace,” says founder and creative director Sophie Ashby. Even touching up the white paint required getting on a two-month waitlist for approval.
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Loewe Spring Summer 2023 Men’s Gives New Meaning to Sustainable Fashion

Click here to read the full article. By now, Jonathan Anderson is well known for his exploration into the subversive and surreal. Both at his eponymous brand JW Anderson and as creative director of Spanish luxury brand Loewe, the designer is fashion-famous for putting gender- and mind-bending ideas onto the runway. His footwear in particular has become a calling card of fashion’s more curious arm, with eggshell and rose petal heels or oversize hardware knots punctuating his looks as creative objets. Anderson took that curiosity and transplanted it to existing notions of sustainable fashion at Loewe’s spring summer ’23 men’s collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Bella Hadid Adds Another Vintage Roberto Cavalli Dress To Her Collection

Bella Hadid is the ultimate poster girl for vintage, with her vast collection ranging from rare Jean Paul Gaultier to ’80s Chanel. So it’s no surprise that the model opted for yet another archival piece while attending an event for non-alcoholic drinks company Kin Euphorics over the weekend.
DRINKS
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Napa Valley Home That Features Groovy Furniture and Gucci Wallpaper

You won’t have to venture far into this serene home, in Napa Valley, California, to feel the influence of its designer, Kristen Peña. Schooled in European elegance and proportions, the San Francisco–based decorator, and founder of K Interiors, has established a reputation for creating contemporary designs that thoughtfully balance openness and privacy. Nevertheless, inside this four-bedroom home, Peña has also managed to go further in melding the tailored, largely monochromatic palette of her clients with a playful, sophisticated scheme that elevates the residence’s overall aesthetic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
#Arts Center#Cornwell Gallery
BHG

This Colorful Craftsman Home Features Happy Hues and Midcentury Details

This Colorful Craftsman Home Features Happy Hues and Midcentury Details. Reimagining the 1909 Craftsman house in a charming neighborhood in the center of San Francisco was a design challenge: Showcase the existing architecture while making every inch of the structure feel warm, sunny, and welcoming, even when the city's infamous fog rolls in. Homeowners Meegan Massagli and Kevin Hussey "dreamed of brighter rooms with wider entrances, clean midcentury lines, and a mix of patterns," interior designer Lauren Weiss says. "It was about making the home feel cohesive, relaxed, and approachable."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vogue Magazine

Stefano Pilati, Sculptor of Fabric, Turns His Talents to Furniture

Mention Stefano Pilati’s name and his mastery of silhouette is sure to come up, whether you’re talking to a fan of his influential Yves Saint Laurent collections, of his four years at Ermenegildo Zegna, or of Random Identities, the gender-fluid solo brand he launched in 2018. Pilati is at his most effective and compelling pouring over the minutiae of a pagoda shoulder, or finessing the drape of full-legged trousers from their paper-bag waist. No surprise, then, that his first foray into furniture design with Pinto, a Paris firm specializing in one-of-a-kinds and limited editions, is more akin to sculpture than your average couch or chair.
DESIGN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Bows as huge as kites; cut-outs in the shape of hearts; roses spiraling in vortexes. Vivetta Ponti was in cheerful mode for resort. “People want to party again, to enjoy life,” she said, talking about the spirit of effervescence that infused her collection. There’s always a whiff of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

