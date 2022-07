MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people accused of a carjacking Tuesday night are now behind bars after fleeing from police during a traffic stop. Memphis police say on June 28, officers responded to a carjacking at Breedlove Grocery store where a woman stated as she was exiting her vehicle to enter a store, she was approached by a black male, who then grabbed her and threw her to the ground. The suspect then took her vehicle and fled the scene.

