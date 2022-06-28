ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota Corn Growers Association President: We will continue to advocate for year-round E-15 to "combat" gas prices

By Ty Schonert
wdayradionow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Morton, ND) -- The North Dakota Corn Growers Association is continuing their support for alternative fuel sources currently within reach. Andrew Mauch, North Dakota Corn Growers Association's newest president who will be filling the role starting July 1st, spoke with WDAY Radio about the...

www.wdayradionow.com

farmforum.net

Spring flooding in North Dakota exposes livestock to cyanobacteria-related illnesses

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can produce toxins that are harmful to livestock, wildlife and people. “The growth of this bacteria is facilitated by high temperatures,” said Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “The hot, dry conditions we experience in the summer months are perfect for the production of cyanobacteria.”
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

North Dakota Soybean Growers Association announces results of officer elections

The North Dakota Soybean Growers Association held officer elections during a recent Board of Directors meeting. NDSGA officers re-elected included President Kasey Bitz of LaMoure, Vice President Ryan Pederson of Rolette, Secretary Greg Gussiaas of Carrington and Treasurer Spencer Endrud of Buxton, North Dakota. Monte Peterson of Valley City and...
AGRICULTURE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Budget Office Director retiring

(Bismarck, ND) -- The Director of the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget is retiring. Governor Doug Burgum announced the retirement of Joe Morrissette Thursday. "During his nearly 30 years with the state of North Dakota, Joe has improved the lives of team members and citizens alike by developing strong budgets, sharing his expertise in finance, and identifying the most effective and efficient distribution of state resources,” Burgum said. “From improving transparency in state government, to developing the executive proposal for over $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act investments, Joe has been a champion for conservative fiscal management, driven by strategic planning, and helped ensure North Dakota was well-positioned for growth. Joe understood that strategy should drive budgets, not vice versa. We are deeply grateful for his leadership as director over the past four years and appreciate his flexibility and commitment to allow for a smooth transition.”
BISMARCK, ND
froggyweb.com

Foods You Have To Try In Each State – What is North Dakota’s?

Every state has a food that you have to try. Like Illinois is known for the amazing italian beef, Kansas and their fried chicken dinners, Maine for their lobster rolls, Minnesota for their whitefish, Mississippi for the hot tamales, New Jersey for their pizza. But what about North Dakota? This an interesting one. North Dakota you have to try… get this… Chocolate covered potato chips! Crazy! To see a complete list of foods to try by state go here.
FOOD & DRINKS
State
North Dakota State
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Farmers expecting good season despite late start

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota farmers are expecting a good season, despite delays in planting. Farmers say canola and wheat are both looking good, and that there should be a substantial harvest. North Dakota State University Research Agronomist Eric Eriksmoen says continued hail could damage crops at this point in...
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

North Dakota will spend $26 million to build charging stations

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota will use nearly $26 million in federal funding over the next several years to build a network of charging stations for electric vehicles around the state. North Dakota Department of Transportation officials say the first phase of the plan is to build chargers no...
POLITICS
valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota takes home National Crown

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Unless you’re the Bison or the Fighting Hawks, it’s not very often North Dakota takes home a national crown. Maci Wehri doesn’t usually wear her sash and crown when she does chores. She’s a farm girl who’s becoming more comfortable moving between the barn and the pageant runway.
BISMARCK, ND
#Ethanol Fuel#Gas Prices#Infrastructure#Wday Radio
KFYR-TV

A BNSF railway car backlog hits North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., has been addressing a Burlington Northern and Santa Fe railway backlog in North Dakota. BNSF’s backlog in the Peace Garden State is at 2,752 cars, which is down 3,600 cars from last month. “Our farmers and ranchers need access to reliable...
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Rugby Wind Farm operator fined after missing deadline

(Bismarck, ND) -- The owner of the Rugby Wind farm is being fined 24-thousand dollars for missing a state deadline to install light-mitigating technology. The state requires that wind farms use technology to keep the red lights on turbines from blinking all night and becoming a nuisance. The deadline to install the Aircraft Detection Lighting System was December 31st, 2021.
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

Unvaccinated Minnesota soldiers face termination today; Smith warns of abortion rush to Minnesota; North Dakota’s economy continues strong.

News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Steve Hallstrom filling in for Tom tonight. Top Headlines: Hundreds of unvaccinated Minnesota Guard Members could be fired today. Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith says...
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Fundraising total continues to rise for North Dakota abortion clinic move

(Fargo, MN) -- The fundraising total is rising for a move across the Minnesota border for North Dakota's only abortion clinic. Red River Women's Clinic has surpassed its original GoFundMe goal of 20-thousand dollars, with a total as of Thursday morning of more than 843-thousand dollars. The clinic director says the facility has also received increased support in other ways, with people offering to escort to the clinic and volunteering professional services. People are also offering hotel points for travel.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

New Wheat Variety name honors small Minnesota town

(Rothsay, MN) -- A new wheat variety is named in honor of a small Minnesota town. The University of Minnesota College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences announced earlier this month that the name of the hard red spring wheat variety would be MN-Rothsay. The university's plant breeders have a long history of honoring small towns in the Minnesota wheat belt.
ROTHSAY, MN
kolomkobir.com

North Dakota deer hunters in Unit 2B won’t be able to bait for deer next fall, Game and Fish says – Grand Forks Herald

BISMARCK – As expected, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department will implement a baiting ban for deer hunters next fall in Unit 2B along the Red River between Grand Forks and south of Fargo after chronic wasting disease was found in a whitetail buck shot in October during the youth deer season near Climax, Minnesota, on the east side of the river.
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

First report of West Nile in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming the state's first human case of West Nile virus of the season. The individual lives in Richland County and wasn't hospitalized. Health officials say warmer temperatures contribute to increased risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

History of abortion access in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week’s action from Attorney General Drew Wrigley will make abortion illegal in North Dakota for the first time since Roe v. Wade was decided nearly 50 years ago. But in that time, the state has seen other challenges to abortion access. Pro-choice and pro-life...
BISMARCK, ND
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota to receive $26 million for electric vehicle charging stations

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is set to receive about 26-million dollars in the next five years to create a network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The state Department of Transportation is asking for public comment as it develops a Statewide Electronic Vehicle Infrastructure Plan. The plan is required by the federal government in order to access funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

North Dakota AG: Fargo abortion clinic must close July 28

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s attorney general says the state’s abortion clinic must shut down at the end of July. Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week that gives each state the right whether to allow abortions means that the procedure will be outlawed in the state on July 28. He delivered his certification letter to the legislative council’s office Tuesday morning.
FARGO, ND

