Dallas, TX

Fixing the leak: American Airlines Center gets new roof following multiple issues in 2022 Dallas Mavericks season

WFAA
WFAA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS — That helicopter people spotted circling Downtown Dallas throughout Tuesday? It was serving up an assist to a couple local sports teams and their home arena, turns out. Throughout the day on Tuesday, a chopper could be seen carrying large pallets of equipment and materials to the...

www.wfaa.com

Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
fadeawayworld.net

