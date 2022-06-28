ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

Plea expected in county homicide

El Reno Tribune
 2 days ago

A Canadian County man charged with shooting to...

www.elrenotribune.com

KOCO

One person shot multiple times, suspect in custody, Oklahoma City police said

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was shot multiple times at an Oklahoma City building Thursday, police said, and a suspect is in custody. Police said both the victim and alleged shooter know each other. Police said they don't have a motive. They said the suspect just opened fire. The victim is expected to survive his injuries. Police say he is in critical condition but is stable.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Suspect arrested after 3 injured during stabbing in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect accused of injuring three people during a stabbing early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a domestic situation at an apartment near Southwest 59th Street and Walker Avenue. Authorities said one person...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Two charged in connection to overdose death of Enid man

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people have been charged in connection to the overdose death of a 46-year-old Enid man last October. Kenneth Tyrone Sanders Jr., 37, was taken into custody without incident at High Point Trailer Park on Tuesday night. Gage Alexander Huffman, 26, was already in custody...
ENID, OK
News On 6

Police Arrest Woman In Connection With Fatal Crash

A driver accused of killing an elderly man is now behind bars. According to Warr Acres police the driver was arrested Saturday. The victim was identified as Charles Myrbo. While one neighbor did not know him personally, she said she often saw him walking his dog at night and had warned him about the traffic.
WARR ACRES, OK
KOCO

Two men face murder charges in overdose death of Enid man

ENID, Okla. — Police said two men face murder charges in the overdose death of an Enid man. The incident occurred in October of last year. The staff with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the DEA and Garfield County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division also helped with the investigation. A...
ENID, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

DOC employee rescues children from burning car

LEXINGTON, Okla. — Ronnie Rollings was home fishing on his Lexington farm and enjoying his day off from the Joseph Harp Corrections Center. Suddenly, across from the farm pond, a car collided with a utility pole. “It snapped that telephone pole completely off,” Rollings said. Except for Rollings...
LEXINGTON, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City Police Discover Body In Field

A body was found in a field in Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. According to police, the body was in the 3300 block of S Shields Blvd. No word on the cause of death. Police are investigating. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspect who stole car, dragged victim outside OKC convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a person accused of dragging someone through a parking lot during a carjacking in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a suspect stole a car outside a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th Street and Western Avenue. The victim tried stopping the carjacking by reaching into the window, but police said the attempt resulted in him being dragged before the suspect escaped.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
El Reno Tribune

Underwater training for public safety

With Lake El Reno in its own backyard, it’s natural to think the El Reno Fire Department would have always housed a dive team in case of emergencies. That’s not always been the case. El Reno Fire…
EL RENO, OK

