Plea expected in county homicide

Oklahoma prosecutors charge three people with murder believed to have killed a man who has been missing for five years. The murder case went cold in 2020. Authorities investigated the case as a homicide. Investigators said Johnathan Bledsoe, Alisha Stewart and Patrick Walker shot and killed Joseph Lartey in 2017.
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person was shot multiple times at an Oklahoma City building Thursday, police said, and a suspect is in custody. Police said both the victim and alleged shooter know each other. Police said they don't have a motive. They said the suspect just opened fire. The victim is expected to survive his injuries. Police say he is in critical condition but is stable.
Oklahoma City police said a person was shot multiple times at an office building Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at the building around 3 p.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Authorities said the shooter, who is 90 years old, shot his best friend in the leg, foot...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect accused of injuring three people during a stabbing early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a domestic situation at an apartment near Southwest 59th Street and Walker Avenue. Authorities said one person...
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people have been charged in connection to the overdose death of a 46-year-old Enid man last October. Kenneth Tyrone Sanders Jr., 37, was taken into custody without incident at High Point Trailer Park on Tuesday night. Gage Alexander Huffman, 26, was already in custody...
A driver accused of killing an elderly man is now behind bars. According to Warr Acres police the driver was arrested Saturday. The victim was identified as Charles Myrbo. While one neighbor did not know him personally, she said she often saw him walking his dog at night and had warned him about the traffic.
ENID, Okla. — Police said two men face murder charges in the overdose death of an Enid man. The incident occurred in October of last year. The staff with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the DEA and Garfield County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division also helped with the investigation. A...
LEXINGTON, Okla. — Ronnie Rollings was home fishing on his Lexington farm and enjoying his day off from the Joseph Harp Corrections Center. Suddenly, across from the farm pond, a car collided with a utility pole. “It snapped that telephone pole completely off,” Rollings said. Except for Rollings...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a driver after they said the car they were in crashed and caught fire in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday near Northwest 34th Street and Western Avenue. Police told KOCO 5 that a child also was in the car....
A body was found in a field in Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. According to police, the body was in the 3300 block of S Shields Blvd. No word on the cause of death. Police are investigating. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman who was accused of killing her 3-year-old granddaughter has been charged. Becky Vreeland, 60, was charged with one count of first-degree murder. 3-year-old Riley Nolan was found dead in a trash can. Vreeland claims it was an accident, but investigators believe Vreeland...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a person accused of dragging someone through a parking lot during a carjacking in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a suspect stole a car outside a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th Street and Western Avenue. The victim tried stopping the carjacking by reaching into the window, but police said the attempt resulted in him being dragged before the suspect escaped.
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is learning more about a Mid-Del school district family who says their son is still trying to recover from a serious injury in class at Carl Albert Middle School in Midwest City. Isaiah Stone says in his woodshop class, a teacher told...
