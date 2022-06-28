ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Shots fired outside of Corporate Boulevard restaurant, no injuries reported

By Allison Bruhl
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say shots were fired outside of...

www.brproud.com

fox8live.com

Customer shoots employee over missing food order in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A restaurant employee was shot after a customer’s order was accidentally given away, police in Baton Rouge report. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Millerville Greens Blvd. around 9:45 p.m. on Wed., June 29.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: One arrested after brief foot chase in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a vehicle. Deputies arrived at the Winn-Dixie in Central and saw that one person was attempting to flee on foot. EBRSO says that person was detained down Joor Rd.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Suspect in recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. faces more charges

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Ten days after a crash on Joor Rd., an unidentified suspect was charged with DWI and 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring. These additional charges from the Central Police Department were made in connection to a recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. The Baton Rouge...
CENTRAL, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO negotiates 5 hours with man barricaded in apartment

ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) — Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Zachary apartment complex regarding a man barricaded in his house allegedly firing shots through his apartment door. Officials responded to the 1200 block of Mount Pleasant- Zachary Road, attempting to safely negotiate...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle driven by wife strikes husband inside local repair shop

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department is at the scene of an accident at Ross Tire & Services. A vehicle ended up in the showroom of this local business. According to the Central Police Department, a couple pulled up to the front of the building and put their vehicle in park.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Addis PD: Man shoots himself in calf with stolen gun

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department responded to a reported shooting around midnight behind the Iberville Bank. Upon arrival on Kim St., officers discovered a gun shot victim. The shooting victim was identified as Tiesman Trufant Jr., 20. Trufant, Jr. sustained a self-inflicted wound to the calf.
ADDIS, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO seeks man wanted for burglary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted for burglary. Dante Scott, 23, is wanted for two counts of simple burglary. Scott is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, black hair, and weighs 130 pounds. If you have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Car barrels into apartment building off Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE - A car drove through an apartment complex building Tuesday morning. The vehicle crashed through the building on the 1800 block of Boulevard de Province at around 9 a.m. after an accident. Emergency responders were not called, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Public Safety
brproud.com

BRPD responds to shooting on N. Harco Drive

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday on N. Harco Drive. Officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Harco Drive. Sources said one individual was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Teenager injured in shooting on North Sherwood Forest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of North Sherwood Forest. Police confirm a teenager was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspects lead Assumption Parish detective on chase; 2 arrested

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two were arrested on several charges after leading an Assumption Parish detective on a chase Monday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by another law enforcement agency and was asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle connected to a crime. The sheriff’s office said one of its detectives saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it before the driver started leading a chase.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Woman crashed truck through auto repair shop, struck husband in freak accident

CENTRAL - A man was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a vehicle driven by his wife crashed into a building and struck him Wednesday. The man was reportedly inside the business, an auto repair shop on Greenwell Springs Road, when the couple's truck plowed through the entrance and hit him, according to the Central Police Department. Officials said the man and his wife had brought their vehicle in for repairs before the crash.
CENTRAL, LA

