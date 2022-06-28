Shots fired outside of Corporate Boulevard restaurant, no injuries reported

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A restaurant employee was shot after a customer’s order was accidentally given away, police in Baton Rouge report. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Millerville Greens Blvd. around 9:45 p.m. on Wed., June 29.
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a vehicle. Deputies arrived at the Winn-Dixie in Central and saw that one person was attempting to flee on foot. EBRSO says that person was detained down Joor Rd.
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Ten days after a crash on Joor Rd., an unidentified suspect was charged with DWI and 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring. These additional charges from the Central Police Department were made in connection to a recent carjacking that ended on Joor Rd. The Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a reported shooting in the 5000 block of Prescott Road Wednesday, June 29. A possible suspect or motive remain unknown at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The Central Police Department says it arrested a suspect earlier in June in connection to a police chase that ended in a crash on Joor Road. The police department said the suspect was previously booked by Baton Rouge police on charges. Afterward, Central police conducted their own investigation into the crash.
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tiffany Lynn Howard, 37, AKA, ‘Big Poppa,’ was arrested earlier this month. Howard was captured almost 70 days after the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating the suspect. The 37-year-old is charged with one...
ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) — Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Zachary apartment complex regarding a man barricaded in his house allegedly firing shots through his apartment door. Officials responded to the 1200 block of Mount Pleasant- Zachary Road, attempting to safely negotiate...
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department is at the scene of an accident at Ross Tire & Services. A vehicle ended up in the showroom of this local business. According to the Central Police Department, a couple pulled up to the front of the building and put their vehicle in park.
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department responded to a reported shooting around midnight behind the Iberville Bank. Upon arrival on Kim St., officers discovered a gun shot victim. The shooting victim was identified as Tiesman Trufant Jr., 20. Trufant, Jr. sustained a self-inflicted wound to the calf.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted for burglary. Dante Scott, 23, is wanted for two counts of simple burglary. Scott is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, black hair, and weighs 130 pounds. If you have...
BATON ROUGE - A car drove through an apartment complex building Tuesday morning. The vehicle crashed through the building on the 1800 block of Boulevard de Province at around 9 a.m. after an accident. Emergency responders were not called, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the...
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday on N. Harco Drive. Officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Harco Drive. Sources said one individual was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of North Sherwood Forest. Police confirm a teenager was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. This is a developing story.
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two were arrested on several charges after leading an Assumption Parish detective on a chase Monday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by another law enforcement agency and was asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle connected to a crime. The sheriff’s office said one of its detectives saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it before the driver started leading a chase.
As the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) continues to investigate a slew of allegations related to misconduct and criminal activities within its ranks, the Department is simultaneously assuring the public of its continued devotion to the safety and protection of area citizens.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested in the death of her four-month-old daughter, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Keanna Thomas, 23, is facing negligent homicide charges in connection with the infant’s death. Police said Thomas’ daughter was found dead on June 18 at a home on Alexander Avenue near Plank Road.
CENTRAL - A man was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a vehicle driven by his wife crashed into a building and struck him Wednesday. The man was reportedly inside the business, an auto repair shop on Greenwell Springs Road, when the couple's truck plowed through the entrance and hit him, according to the Central Police Department. Officials said the man and his wife had brought their vehicle in for repairs before the crash.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of barging into a woman’s home Tuesday morning and attacking her is facing charges. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Charles Feduccia on home invasion charges after he allegedly barged into a home, then began to hit a woman.
