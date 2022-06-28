ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rock Valley College softball team celebrates title number 8

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltX8X_0gP175Hy00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Things have quieted down at Rock Valley College in recent weeks with summer here, but the enthusiasm level got cranked back up Tuesday thanks to the women’s softball team.

A celebration was held for the players and coaches at RVC’s Student Atrium. This has become an annual event. The Golden Eagles recently won their eighth consecutive national championship at the NJCAA Division III level. They posted a season record of 48-11. Many of those games were played against Division II and even Division I opponents.

All eight championship trophies were displayed during the celebration. The bar is set high at Rock Valley and these young women hit it once again.

“When it (the season) ended everyone was like, oh this is so sweet, but now you sit back and you think about it, and it’s just so special that you’ve got to celebrate it with everyone here,” said shortstop Kelli Riordan.

“It’s meant a lot since it’s been my dream since I was little and first touched a softball,” said freshman pitcher Madison Carlson of South Beloit. “I mean I’m satisfied that we got it, but I’m not satisfied because we still have another year to get another one.”

Co-Head Coach Darin Monroe was proud of his girls. “At the beginning of the fall we always talk about if you commit to each other and you commit to the team, and you stay humble and stay motivated that great things are going to happen.”

Every team has its own personality, it’s own identity, but what’s the common thread here through all of the great teams at RVC?

“Culture,” said Monroe. “Culture is important. I tell our team all the time that really we’ve won eight straight national championships, but I felt that we were the most talented team in the country twice. The other six years we were tougher, and we had better culture than anybody else in the tournament and we fund ways to win.”

Next year the Golden Eagles will go after their first Division II national championship since most of the sports programs at RVC will be moving up a level. 12 of the 22 players on this year’s team will be returning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

East holds off Guilford for summer league championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For high school basketball teams, the summer is all about getting better and building toward November. What better way to build than with a championship in the East High School Summer League. The championship game was played Tuesday evening. The hosts, the E-Rabs were in it facing Guilford. East had defeated Auburn earlier […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

North Boone’s Chandler Alderman picks D-I school

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the Stateline’s top high school baseball players has made his college choice. North Boone’s Chandler Alderman has committed to Middle Tennessee State. He made the announcement Tuesday on his twitter account. Alderman is a tall, lefthanded, hard-throwing pitcher who will be a senior this fall. He is also the quarterback […]
POPLAR GROVE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Head of Rockford’s ‘Carpenter’s Place’ retires

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The head of a Rockford non-profit has stepped away after 20 years of service. Kay Larrick is the executive director of “Carpenter’s Place.” A retirement open house was held at Rockford Country Club Wednesday evening. Larrick has been with the non-profit, helping the area’s homeless, since 2022. She was named executive […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Therapy dog serves as morale booster at Rockford hospice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois Hospice welcomed Franz Furwig, the Chief Comfort Officer from Furst Staffing. The therapy dog’s visit was Northern Illinois Hospice’s first, and CEO Lisa Novak called his visit a big morale booster. “The work that we do is challenging and it’s 24/7 365, so it’s really important that we create […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
College Sports
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
South Beloit, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Flags lining funeral route of Machesney Park Marine

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Corporal Nathan Carlson’s body will return home to Machesney Park this week. The Marine died along with four others when their helicopter crashed during training earlier this month. A non-profit that lines funeral routes for military and first responders will be in the area this week. “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport student wins Illinois’ Doodle for Google

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport student could soon have her artwork on the Google homepage. Amelia Winter, who attends Center Elementary School, was announced as the 2022 Illinois State Winner for the annual Doodle for Google contest, which is open to K-12 students across the U.S. Her drawing was selected from among thousands of […]
FREEPORT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Beloit College#Rock Valley College#Rvc#Division
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14 Rockford area non-profits receive grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fourteen local non-profit organizations were awarded the 2022 Mill Foundation Grants on Tuesday. The grants were given out during an event at the Discovery Center. The dollar amount of the grants range from $2,000 given to Hope Reigns Ranch, to $12,000 given to both the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford food truck celebrates sweet grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline food truck scene just got a little sweeter. “Second Act Sweets” celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday. It features made-from-scratch granita, which is similar to Italian ice or sorbet. Heather Jonas is the owner, and she learned the ropes from her dad at Rockford’s Benny’s Dariette, 1402 Montague St. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Line The Overpasses To Show Your Support, For Corporal Nathan Carlson and His Family

Let’s take a few moments and remember a local hero. Corporal Nathan Carlson was born in Rockford, Illinois. He graduated from Harlem High School in 2019 where he was captain of the swim team. Upon graduation, he enlisted into the Marine Corps and attended Marine Corps Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. He graduated boot camp in August of 2019 and officially earned the title of Marine.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Oregon Takeover Week: Oregon Park District

We’re kicking off Oregon Takeover Week with the Oregon Park District! There is so much to do outdoors in Oregon, start your trip at the parks! Head to oregonpark.org to see everything they have to offer.
OREGON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com

Oregon Takeover Week: Woods Equipment

We’re headed to Woods Equipment in Oregon to see why they are such a huge part of the community! You can get more information at woodsequipment.com.
OREGON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area hospitals still in need of blood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the Fourth of July is less than a week away, stateline hospitals are urging people to donate blood. Blood usage in hospitals in the area has been extremely high, and hospitals are at risk of not having an adequate supply of blood leading into the holiday. Holidays usually see an […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Leave fireworks to the professionals, Rockford officials say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Personal fireworks are illegal in Illinois, and fire professionals say that’s for a reason. “We’ve seen, historically, structure fires, building fires, related grass fires, and a lot of injuries,” said Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott. “And it’s just, absolutely, something that’s absolutely preventable.” Knott says it’s important to remember […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Police arrest Rockford man on weapons charge

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police arrested Jarrid Maynard, 23, of Rockford, on Wednesday, after officers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop. According to police, officers pulled a vehicle over around 12 a.m. in the area of West Main and South Walnut Avenue, and found a handgun under the passenger seat, where Maynard […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Primary voter turnout low in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Illinois primary is in the books, and as expected, voter turnout was low on Tuesday. However, there was improvement from past elections. Of the 83,930 registered voters in the City of Rockford, just 14,522 cast a ballot. That is a little more than 17.3%. That number 6.11% in the 2021 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford art event benefits Ukrainian sister city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An evening of art Wednesday benefited Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine. University Club of Rockford hosted “Art for Peace.” There was music, food and auctions, with many of the works sold being donated by local partners. City of Rockford Poet Laureate Christine Swanberg also recited an original poem called “Invasion.” The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy