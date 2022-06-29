▶️ Washington man killed in car-motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Terrebonne

Critically injured motorcycle passenger taken to hospital by Life Flight helicopter Martin Fox, 65, of Manson, WA died Tuesday afternoon, June 28, when his Gold Wing motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Highways 97 and 361. Fox's passenger, Susan Fox, 62, also of Manson, was critically injured and taken by air ambulance to St. Charles Hospital in Bend. Investigators determined that Mario Villagomez, 31, of Prineville was westbound in a blue Ford Thunderbird on Highway 361. Villagomez failed to stop entering Highway 97 and collided with the Honda Gold Wing carrying Martin and Susan Fox. Martin Fox was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The incident restricted traffic on both highways for three hours. Oregon State Police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson county Fire & EMS, and Oregon. {loadposition sub-article-01}

MANSON, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO