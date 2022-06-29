ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne, OR

▶️ Washington man killed in car-motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Terrebonne

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcycle driver from Washington state was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after the motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne Tuesday afternoon, police said. The investigation led to long backups in...

Rollover crash east of Bend kills California man

A 64 year-old California man was killed in a crash on Nelson Road Friday night. Deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a car on fire in a field near Nelson Road and Nelson Place south of the Bend Airport.
BEND, OR
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Jefferson Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Motorcyclist dies in collision at Highways 97 and 361

Critically injured motorcycle passenger taken to hospital by Life Flight helicopter Martin Fox, 65, of Manson, WA died Tuesday afternoon, June 28, when his Gold Wing motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of Highways 97 and 361. Fox's passenger, Susan Fox, 62, also of Manson, was critically injured and taken by air ambulance to St. Charles Hospital in Bend. Investigators determined that Mario Villagomez, 31, of Prineville was westbound in a blue Ford Thunderbird on Highway 361. Villagomez failed to stop entering Highway 97 and collided with the Honda Gold Wing carrying Martin and Susan Fox. Martin Fox was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The incident restricted traffic on both highways for three hours. Oregon State Police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson county Fire & EMS, and Oregon. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MANSON, WA
▶️ Don’t call 911 to report illegal fireworks in Bend

Bend city officials are encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy the Pilot Butte fireworks show Monday night rather than lighting off their own fireworks. And they are reminding folks there is a citywide ban on fireworks. Bend Fire and Rescue warns that people caught lighting fireworks could face a $750...
BEND, OR
Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Home In Waterville

Douglas County Fire District # 1 responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon at 5:11 p.m. at 117 S. Greene Street in Waterville. Homeowners Benito and Rebecca Vivar and their toddler were out of town when the fire began. The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the bathroom and bedroom.
WATERVILLE, WA
City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: July 3-16

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for July 3-16. City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck. **NEW CLOSURES:. NW 6th St/NW Canal Blvd from NW Jackpine Ave...
REDMOND, OR
Strong thunderstorms rumble through C.O., 10,000 in Bend lose power, 2 underpasses flood, crews tackle fires

Intense thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Saturday afternoon and evening, bringing hundreds of lightning strikes, thunder, hail and sustained downpours, knocking out power to thousands in Bend, flooding two underpasses and sending area fire crews scrambling to put out numerous new fires at small sizes. The post Strong thunderstorms rumble through C.O., 10,000 in Bend lose power, 2 underpasses flood, crews tackle fires appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
▶️ Cougar spotted in Deschutes River Woods

A cougar was spotted Wednesday night in an area of the Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff’s deputies say it’s a reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and when encountering wildlife. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a Deschutes River Woods resident reported seeing the cougar in a vacant lot...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Thousands without power across Oregon & California due to thunderstorm

UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored to thousands of customers in the Bend area around 7:20 p.m. According to Pacific Power, roughly 1,500 customers are still without power in the area . BEND, Ore-- Thousands of Pacific Power customers are without, or were without, power today...
BEND, OR
8-hour standoff with barricaded man at La Pine home ends in his arrest on numerous charges

An eight-hour standoff at a La Pine home that involved the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team ended early Monday morning with the arrest of a 42-year-old La Pine man on assault, burglary and other charges, deputies said. The post 8-hour standoff with barricaded man at La Pine home ends in his arrest on numerous charges appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
BREAKING: 3 Fires Currently Burning in Grant County

Adrian Road between SR28 and Rd 20 NE has also been upgraded to a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation level. Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations have been announced for the following areas due to the brush fire near Soap Lake:. -21000 block of Road D.5 NE. -Area of Road D.5...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

