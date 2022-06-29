ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois primary 2022: Governor Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for 2nd term as governor

By Eric Horng
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DIlsB_0gP16qHj00

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker won an early and easy victory for his party's nomination for a second term in office Tuesday evening.

West Side nurse and activist Beverly Miles, who is also a military veteran, challenged Pritzker for the Democratic nomination, but he still cruised to victory with the Associated Press calling the race for him less than an hour after polls closed.

Governor JB Pritzker addressed a room of supporters after winning the Democratic nomination for a second term Tuesday night.

The governor and his wife MK cast their votes Tuesday morning at a polling place on the city's North Side, not far from their Gold Coast home.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: See Illinois Primary election results

For months, instead of focusing on his lone primary challenger, Pritzker has had his eye on the Republican primary. He, along with the Democratic Governors Association, has spent millions of dollars on campaign ads to raise the profile of State Senator Darren Bailey.

The governor is betting that Bailey, a staunch conservative, will be a less formidable November opponent than a more moderate Republican.

READ MORE: Darren Bailey wins Illinois governor GOP primary

Pritzker spent the first eight minutes of his speech Tuesday night touting accomplishments from the past four years, including raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour, his infrastructure plan, and legalization of recreational marijuana.

He then turned Bailey, blasting his endorsement by former president Donald Trump.

Pritzker is already painting his general election candidacy as a fight against extreme ideology.

"If people show up and vote and make sure to vote for pro-choice, pro-voting rights, pro-civil rights Democrats, then we can finally, finally secure people's future and especially here in the state of Illinois," the governor said.

The governor is believed to have tens of millions of dollars in campaign cash on hand, but State Senator Bailey is coming out of the primary with a head of steam. The challenge for Democrats is to match the energy on their side that is being seen among conservative voters.

Earlier in the day, Pritzker greeted diners at Manny's Deli in the South Loop, where he was joined by some other statewide Democratic candidates.

Comments / 44

Stacey Henderson
3d ago

How can anyone in there right mind vote democratic?Baby killings,corruption, high taxes, high gas prices etc

Reply
5
Peace653
3d ago

We'll only be secure when all of the democrats are voted out of office

Reply
11
MaryAnn Zabuski Allen
3d ago

they lowered gas price just a tad because of election trying to get votes hes had control over it all along

Reply
4
Related
wlsam.com

Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

How local consumers are reacting to Illinois Family Relief Plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In response to inflation, the Illinois Family Relief Plan took effect Friday. The plan is expected to provide Illinoisans with $1.8 billion dollars in total relief. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Donald Trump
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Infrastructure#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Associated Press#Republican#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
90K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy