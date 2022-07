A driver was hurt Monday morning after a crash on Highway WW east of Columbia. Boone County Joint Communications sent out an alert about the crash at Olivet Road just after 5:45 a.m. Crews at the scene told ABC 17 News the SUV hit several trees after traveling off the side of the road. BCJC: The post Driver hurt Monday morning after crash on Highway WW east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

